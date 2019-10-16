Batman Returns Star Michelle Pfieffer Has Important Catwoman Advice for Zoe Kravitz

DC fans got a major surprise this week, when it was announced that actress Zoe Kravitz was taking on the role of Catwoman in director Matt Reeves The Batman reboot movie. Kravitz (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men: First Class) is stepping into a (mostly) proud line of Catwoman actresses, which includes the iconic Ertha Kint from the ’60s Batman series, to the modern cat burglar Anne Hathaway played in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises. Of course, the most iconic Catwoman performance of all is arguably Michelle Pfeiffer‘s leather-clad Catwoman from Tim Burton’s Batman Returns – and now Pfeiffer is speaking up about Zoe Kravitz taking on the role.

While appearing on GMA, Michelle Pfeiffer had nothing but praise for Zoe Kravitz being cast as Catwoman/Selina Kyle in The Batman, albeit with one key piece of advice to share with the younger actress:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Michelle Pfeiffer’s advice for @ZoeKravitz in her new role as #Catwoman might surprise you 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1LcZ0EIqFC — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 15, 2019

“I’m so excited,” Pfeiffer said about Zoe Kravitz’ casting. She also warned: “Make sure, whilst designing the costume, they consider how you’re gonna go to the bathroom. Minor detail, but it’s an important one.”

Anyone who knows the behind-the-scenes stories about Pfeiffer’s experiences with that Batman Returns Catwoman costume can easily acknowledge that the actress knows of what she speaks, in her warning to Kravitz. Batman Returns required more than 60 versions of the stitch-pattern latex Catsuit that Pfeiffer and her body double wore, and each one cost $1,000. Not only that, but the latex body suit was so form-fitted to Pfeiffer’s body that it was a massive effort to get her in and out of it. She had to be covered in talcum powder just to slide into it, and had to be brushed down with liquid silicone after every take to give the suit its shine. As for that bathroom comment from Pfeiffer: she had to wear her Catsuit for 12 to 14 hours a day, with only one break at lunch – the only time she could use the bathroom.

So, as a sign of progress, it would probably be good to give Zoe Kravitz’ Catwoman a suit with more bathroom access.

Joker is now in theaters. Upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2020.