Batman Gets a New Logo for ‘Detective Comics’

Batman just celebrated a huge milestone with Detective Comics #1000, and with a new era comes a brand new logo, which DC Comics revealed at WonderCon. Starting in two weeks a new arc will kick off from Peter J. Tomasi, Brad Walker, Andrew Hennessy, Nathan Fairbairn, and Rob Leigh, and to commemorate the next era of Detective the book will receive a redesigned logo from DC’s Periodical Design Director Ken Lopez, and we’re definitely digging it. You can check out the brand new logo on the full cover below.

The old logo was made up of strictly text, spelling out Batman Detective Comics with the Detective aspect significantly larger than the other text. The coloring would change depending on the rest of the cover, but the font didn’t change. As you can see below, the new logo incorporates the Bat-Symbol, surrounding all the text. It still spells out Batman Detective Comics, but the top half shows Batman in black text against a blue background, which fades into the bottom half, showing Detective in yellow against a black background.

It’s pretty slick and fitting for a new era of Detective Comics stories starring our favorite detective. The new logo blends vintage colors with a modern flair, and you can check out the full cover below.

“Revealed at WonderCon, during the Batman panel, Detective Comics will debut its new logo in two weeks on our first issue! Written by Peter J. Tomasi, art by me, Andrew Hennessy, and Nathan Fairbairn and letters by Rob Leigh! Logo designed by DC’s Periodical Design Director Ken Lopez!”

Detective Comics #1000 is written by Warren Ellis, Paul Dini, Tom King, Brian Michael Bendis, Peter J. Tomasi, James T Tynion IV, Scott Snyder, Kevin Smith, Christopher Priest, Dennis O’Neil, and Geoff Johns with art by Alvaro Martinez, Joelle Jones, Dustin Nguyen, Alex Maleev, Jim Lee, Kelley Jones, Steve Epting, Tony S. Daniel, Greg Capullo, Neal Adams, and Doug Mahnke. You can find the official description below.

“After 80 years, it’s here—the 1,000th issue of DETECTIVE COMICS, the title that literally defines DC! This 96-page issue is stacked with an unbelievable lineup of talent that will take you on a journey through Batman’s past, present and future…plus a sensational epilogue that features the first-ever DC Universe appearance of the deadly Arkham Knight! But who is under the mask? And why do they want Batman dead? The incredible future of Batman adventures begins here!”

Detective Comics #1000 is in stores now, and you can check out our full review of the milestone issue right here!

