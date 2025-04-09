All 7 Comic Book Characters Played by Chris Evans Ranked

Over the past two decades, Chris Evans has become synonymous with superhero cinema, carving out a unique place in Hollywood as an actor who’s portrayed numerous comic book characters across multiple franchises and studios. What makes Evans’ comic book career particularly fascinating is its remarkable diversity, from big-budget Marvel productions to indie cult classics and even animated movies. While many actors might worry about typecasting after taking on a superhero role, Evans has consistently demonstrated his versatility within the comic book genre itself, playing heroes, villains, and characters who fall somewhere in-between. His journey through the comic book multiverse began years before he picked up Captain America’s shield, with each role showcasing different aspects of his acting range.

When ranking Evans’s comic book characters, it’s essential to consider the critical reception of his performance, the character’s cultural impact, the project’s commercial success, and how the role contributed to Evans’s career trajectory. With that in mind, here’s our rank for all seven comic book characters Chris Evans played in his prolific career.

7) Loki in the MCU

In a delightful meta moment within the MCU, Evans briefly portrayed Loki disguised as Captain America in both Thor: The Dark World and Avengers: Endgame. Though these appearances amount to little more than extended cameos, they showcase Evans’s ability to subtly transform his established Steve Rogers persona into something mischievous and distinctly Loki-like.

The clever cameos require Evans to essentially play Tom Hiddleston playing Chris Evans — a performance Russian doll that he pulls off with surprising nuance. In just a handful of lines during these appearances, Evans perfectly captures Loki’s theatrical flair while wearing Captain America’s earnest face, demonstrating his attention to detail and understanding of both characters. While this role has minimal impact on Evans’s overall career or the broader comic book landscape, it represents an entertaining wrinkle in his Marvel journey and showcases the actor’s comedic versatility even within the constraints of his primary MCU role.

6) Casey Jones in TMNT

Many fans might be surprised to learn that Evans lent his voice to vigilante Casey Jones in 2007’s CGI-animated TMNT feature film, though he didn’t have extensive screen time as April O’Neil’s boyfriend and the Turtles’ hockey-mask-wearing ally. Still, he brought appropriate tough-guy energy and charm to this fan-favorite character from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe.

Though Evans doesn’t radically reinvent Casey Jones, his natural charisma comes through even without his physical presence on screen. While this performance had limited cultural impact compared to his live-action superhero roles, it demonstrates Evans’s willingness to engage with different types of comic properties beyond the superhero mainstream. In addition, TMNT arrived at a transitional point in Evans’s career — after his first turn as Human Torch but before he’d secured his defining role as Captain America — making it an interesting stepping stone in his evolution as an actor associated with comic books.

5) Jensen in The Losers

As Jake Jensen in 2010’s The Losers, Evans delivered a scene-stealing performance that showcased his comedic talents shortly before he’d don Captain America’s shield. Based on DC’s Vertigo Comics series, this adaptation cast Evans as the tech specialist of a betrayed special forces team seeking revenge against their former handler. With his distinctive blonde spikes, nerdy glasses, and energetic personality, Jensen stands out among Evans’ comic characters as perhaps his most purely entertaining role.

Jake Jensen allowed Evans to embrace his natural comedic timing, delivering one-liners with gleeful enthusiasm while maintaining the physical capability expected of a special forces operative. Particularly memorable is Jensen’s impromptu impersonation of shooting finger guns during an infiltration mission and his hilariously awkward attempts to flirt while undercover. Though The Losers didn’t achieve major commercial success, Evans’ performance demonstrated his range beyond straightforward heroics, showcasing the charisma and humor that would later balance Steve Rogers’ more serious moments.

4) Curtis Everett in Snowpiercer

Evans delivered one of his most critically acclaimed performances as revolutionary leader Curtis Everett in Bong Joon-ho’s Snowpiercer, based on the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige. Released in 2013, while Evans was already established as Captain America, this dystopian thriller allowed him to explore significantly darker territory than his Marvel role permitted.

Curtis leads a rebellion on a perpetually moving train carrying the last survivors of humanity after a climate catastrophe, fighting his way from the impoverished tail section toward the privileged front. What makes this performance particularly powerful is Evans’s portrayal of a reluctant leader haunted by his past, culminating in a devastating monologue where Curtis confesses to horrible acts during the early days aboard the train. The raw emotional intensity Evans brings to this scene reveals dramatic depths largely untapped in his superhero work. Though less commercially successful than his Marvel films, Snowpiercer demonstrated that Evans could excel in more artistically ambitious comic book adaptations, expanding audience perceptions of what comic-based cinema could achieve.

3) Lucas Lee in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Evans delivered an unforgettable performance as Lucas Lee, the second evil ex that Scott Pilgrim must defeat in Edgar Wright’s 2010 cult classic. Though his screen time is limited, Evans makes every moment count as the skateboarding pro turned “pretty decent” action movie star. With his exaggerated swagger, ridiculous movie posters, and perfectly delivered lines like “That’s actually hilarious,” Evans crafts a pitch-perfect parody of Hollywood action stars.

Though Scott Pilgrim wasn’t initially a box office success, it has developed a devoted following that continues to appreciate Evans’s scene-stealing turn. The performance revealed Evans’s considerable comedic talents just as he prepared to take on his career-defining role as Steve Rogers, proving his versatility and willingness to take creative risks within the comic book movie landscape. His eventual return to voice Lucas Lee in the animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off speaks to his enduring affection for this brief but memorable role.

2) Johnny Storm/Human Torch in Fantastic Four

Before he was America’s star-spangled hero, Evans first burst into the Marvel universe as the cocky, flame-powered Johnny Storm in 2005’s Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer. As the youngest member of the superhero team, Evans perfectly embodied Johnny’s impulsive personality, thrill-seeking attitude, and playful arrogance. Despite the two films receiving mixed critical reception, Evans’s energetic performance consistently earned praise as one of their strongest elements. Beyond the flashy superheroics, Evans also effectively conveyed Johnny’s brotherly dynamic with Sue Storm and his friendly rivalry with Ben Grimm, giving emotional weight to the team’s family dynamics.

The enduring popularity of Evans’ Human Torch was recently acknowledged when the star made a surprise cameo appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, delighting fans nearly two decades after his last official appearance as the character. Though eventually overshadowed by his Captain America role, Evans’s Johnny Storm remains a beloved early chapter in his remarkable comic book career.

1) Captain America/Steve Rogers in the MCU

Evans’ portrayal of Steve Rogers/Captain America is his defining achievement and one of superhero cinema’s most successful character arcs. Initially hesitant to accept the role for fear of overexposure, Evans ultimately embraced the shield for a nine-film journey that transformed the character and his career. What made Evans’ Captain America so remarkable was his ability to make old-fashioned virtues like honor, sacrifice, and moral clarity relevant in the modern world without hinting at irony or cynicism.

From his origin in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger to his emotional farewell in Endgame, Evans crafted a hero whose physical strength was matched by unwavering principles and emotional intelligence. Plus, his evolution from the dutiful soldier willing to follow orders to the independent leader questioning authority in Civil War provided the MCU with its moral compass while allowing the character to grow in complexity. Perhaps most impressively, Evans made audiences genuinely care about Steve Rogers’ personal journey through his friendship with Bucky (Sebastian Stan), his fish-out-of-water adjustment to modern life, and his sacrificed romance with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) all resonated emotionally thanks to Evans’ nuanced performance. The cultural impact of Evans’s Captain America extends far beyond the films themselves, establishing a gold standard for superhero portrayals that continues to influence the genre.

