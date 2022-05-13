Batman: New Writer Chip Zdarsky Previews All-New Run on Dark Knight

Launching in July, Batman #125 will see artist Jorge Jiménez (Justice League, Super Sons) and writer Chip Zdarsky (Daredevil, Spider-Man: Life Story) tale the reins on the Dark Knight Detective and begin an all-new run on the character for DC Comics. With about two months to go before the issue is published, DC has debuted a preview of the first five pages of the series, which already features some iconic Batman lines. The new series will also see Tim Drake return to the mantle of Robin, partnering with the Caped Crusader, something Zdarsky says was central to his approach to the character.

"Tim is, in my mind, the Robin who worked his butt off to be Robin," he said. "Not to say the others didn't, but it was a mission for Tim right from the start. Bruce respects his work greatly, even if he doesn't show it all the time, and he's proud of the man he's become. And Tim will always be the Robin who has the most concern for Batman's mental state." Zdarsky also confirmed that there will be some carry over from his Batman mini-series Batman: The Knight into his new ongoing comic, adding: "It's actually been really nice being able to explore both time periods almost simultaneously."

"When DC approached me to write Batman, I immediately thought about things that could really challenge the character mentally, physically, and in terms of his relationships," Zdarsky previously told ComicBook.com about the series. "Failsafe is his Doomsday. When I started mapping out the story I got really excited about where it could take the title....The past few years have had a lot of Batman on his own, with so many (SO MANY) Robins, etc. in his orbit. But I wanted to really highlight the "Batman & Robin" aspect of the characters while still maintaining the darker feel we're going for. Tim Drake is a favourite of mine and being able to highlight him here has been a lot of fun."

Batman #125 debuts July 5th. Check out the five page preview along with the full solicitation and all the variant covers below!