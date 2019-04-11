‘Batman Returns’ Star Michelle Pfeiffer Proves She Hasn’t Forgotten Catwoman’s Whip Skills

While Catwoman has been portrayed in an array of different ways in the decades since she debuted in DC Comics, many regard Michelle Pfeiffer‘s version of the character among their favorites. If you’re among those people, a new post on the actress’ Instagram might make you very happy.

Pfeiffer recently shared a video of herself performing several whip tricks on social media, after she posted that she had uncovered the Batman Returns prop late last month. You can check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram Just like riding a bike 😸 A post shared by Michelle Pfeiffer (@michellepfeifferofficial) on Apr 1, 2019 at 9:03am PDT

Granted, this is far from the first time that Pfeiffer has taken Catwoman fans down memory lane on her Instagram, but some will surely appreciate seeing her use the prop once again. While it’s been almost twenty years since Pfeiffer originally played Selina Kyle, the actress has continued to be outspoken about how much she loved the character.

“As a young girl, I was completely obsessed with Catwoman.” Pfeiffer revealed in a 2017 interview. “When I heard that Tim was making the film and Catwoman had already been cast, I was devastated. At the time, it was Annette Bening. Then she became pregnant. The rest is history. I remember telling Tim halfway through the script that I’d do the film, that’s how excited I was.”

And while the DC Films world has evolved into some pretty different new directions in the decades since – and Pfeiffer went on to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Ant-Man and the Wasp – she has hinted that she wouldn’t be opposed to playing the role once again.

“Are you kidding me? In a heartbeat,” Pfeiffer said of a solo Catwoman movie in a 2017 interview. “I loved that part. I felt like I was just getting comfortable and getting used to the claws and the mask, just figuring out how to move in all of that. There was a little bit of talk about that, then that kind of faded away.”

