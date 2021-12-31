Batman Rumors About Michael Keaton Has Batgirl Trending on Social Media

One of the biggest surprises of 2020 for DC Comics fans was the news that Michael Keaton would be reprising his role as Batman for the first time since 1992's Batman Returns for the upcoming The Flash, with fans thinking Keaton would never again play the Caped Crusader. The latest rumor about Keaton's involvement with the character claims that the upcoming film will merely set the stage for Keaton's comeback as the character, with the actor starring in a series of adventures while Robert Pattinson's Batman will operate outside that timeline. These rumors sparked not only excitement about that possibility, but also speculation about what that means for the upcoming Batgirl film.

While the film was announced years ago, there hasn't been much momentum on the project recently, but knowing the history of the character and rumors about Keaton's future in the franchise has fans hopeful for what this could mean. The prevailing theory is that Keaton's Batman would serve a similar role as Tony Stark to Peter Parker, acting as a mentor who shows Batgirl the ropes of crime-fighting.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Batgirl!