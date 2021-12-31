Batman Rumors About Michael Keaton Has Batgirl Trending on Social Media
One of the biggest surprises of 2020 for DC Comics fans was the news that Michael Keaton would be reprising his role as Batman for the first time since 1992's Batman Returns for the upcoming The Flash, with fans thinking Keaton would never again play the Caped Crusader. The latest rumor about Keaton's involvement with the character claims that the upcoming film will merely set the stage for Keaton's comeback as the character, with the actor starring in a series of adventures while Robert Pattinson's Batman will operate outside that timeline. These rumors sparked not only excitement about that possibility, but also speculation about what that means for the upcoming Batgirl film.
While the film was announced years ago, there hasn't been much momentum on the project recently, but knowing the history of the character and rumors about Keaton's future in the franchise has fans hopeful for what this could mean. The prevailing theory is that Keaton's Batman would serve a similar role as Tony Stark to Peter Parker, acting as a mentor who shows Batgirl the ropes of crime-fighting.
Perfect Time
Batgirl is trending, so I think it's the perfect time to remind twitter who the best Batgirl is. pic.twitter.com/8kGt3i2SOk— MGBeanie (@mystclgrnbeanie) January 5, 2021
What's Next?
Batgirl beyond. Plastic woman. Ancient batman. Batboy. Wonder rok. 3 earths. Trench monsters. Whats next? pic.twitter.com/o53WV5O68n— Daami 😈 (@daamiedwards) January 5, 2021
Putting It Out There
So just to put it out there Cassandra Cain was the first #Batgirl to attain a solo ongoing and is still the only one to have lasted seventy+ issues. She laid the groundwork for other Batgirls (including Barbara) to finally attain a solo ongoings afterward. pic.twitter.com/80dEYnuJPB— Cassandra Cain 🦇 (@dailycasscain) January 5, 2021
Closer Than Ever
Michael Keaton's coming back as Batman to be a "mentor".
I'm closer now than i've ever been before in seeing the ONE film I've wanted WB to make.
I want it to be Terry McGinnis. But, i'm okay if its Batgirl.
Just make the best damn "Beyond" film possible.
All I ask 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/L889odBTCt— Nick Zednik (@PapaZ_95) January 5, 2021
The Best
The best Batgirl pic.twitter.com/zUQVhv1jiJ— Ngihton (@DasikUSA) January 5, 2021
My Preference
I'd prefer Michael Keaton's Batman leads to Carrie Kelly as Robin/Catgirl/Batgirl. pic.twitter.com/v4JA1zoGK1— Tonic Mole is Saving the World (@TheTonicmole) January 4, 2021
Best Version
my favorite batgirl and batgirl costume idc argue with your mother pic.twitter.com/2wd6jVTg0f— ☽☾ kara simp (@marsnothink) January 5, 2021
Just Saying
Batgirl is awesome.
That’s all I’m saying. pic.twitter.com/INEHLuCsR4— Gail Simone (@GailSimone) January 5, 2021
An Introduction
#Batgirl is trending! Hello, all who are clicking the hashtag tonight. Let me introduce you to a Batgirl you might know about. Her name is Cassandra Cain. pic.twitter.com/1txVsHJjCc— Cassandra Cain 🦇 (@dailycasscain) January 5, 2021
Some Questions
So like...the main DCEU will be Babs Batgirl trained by Keaton Batman?? And her Dick Grayson is dead... pic.twitter.com/DHsioieuS8— donyʬ⁸⁴ BLACK LIVES MATTER (@wondersduhveed) January 4, 2021