‘Batman: The Animated Series’ to Make HD Debut on DC Universe

Batman: The Animated Series is headed to DC Universe and it’s going to look shinier than ever.

The soon-to-launch DC Entertainment streaming service DC Universe has released a new teaser video revealing that it will host Batman: The Animated Series to stream in high definition, making it the first time the classic 1990s series has ever been available in high definition.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions about Batman: The Animated Series‘ HD treatment, such as whether this is a full remaster or simply an increase in resolution. There’s also no word on whether the HD episodes will be cropped to fit 16:9 aspect ratio televisions as opposed to the 4:3 ratio that the episodes were originally broadcast in. A change in aspect ratio could cause problems, much as it did when Buffy the Vampire Slayer made the change.

Batman: The Animated Series recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and so has seen a lot of new attention. Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced that the series would finally be coming to the Blu-ray format. There was also a new DC Universe Original Movie from Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm set in that series’ timeline titled Batman and Harley Quinn. The 1993 film based on the series, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, also recently received the Blu-ray treatment.

Additionally, the series has seen a lot of new merchandise, everything from action figures and Funko Pop! vinyl figures to a brand new board game and the universe’s HeroClix debut.

Batman: The Animated Series will be joining a lineup of DC Entertainment content that includes previous television series and movies and original TV series, both live-action and animated, plus curated comics and more.

The DC Universe streaming service is expected to debut sometime in 2018.