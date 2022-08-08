Batman: The Animated Series Mondo Batman and Joker Figures Are Up For Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following a debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 last month, pre-orders for Mondo's outstanding Batman: The Animated Series sixth-scale action figures are up for pre-order with free shipping. The Batman figure is an update to a previously sold out figure while the Joker is a standard version of their limited edition SDCC exclusive. A breakdown of each figure can be found below. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth with free US shipping using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout.

Batman: The Animated Series Batman Redux 1:6 Scale Action Figure ($219.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Batman returns! Based on the seminal Batman: The Animated Series, this new version of Mondo's previously sold-out figure comes with Glow-in-the-Dark eyes, a new animated-accurate paint application, and revised sculpt giving the figure more height. Featuring over 30 points of articulation and a TON of accessories, this amazing figure is a love letter to one of the most influential shows of all time!" Includes:

Batman Figure

Regular GID Eyes Portrait

Angry GID Eyes Portrait

Smiling GID Eyes Portrait

Bruce Wayne Portrait

H.A.R.D.A.C. Portrait

Folded Cowl

2X Batarangs

9x interchangeable hands

Gas Mask

Goggles

Spray canister

Grapple Hook

Extended Grapple

Hook

Binoculars

Bat Star

Figure Stand

Batman: The Animated Series Joker 1:6 Scale Action Figure ($224.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Arguably one of the most Iconic villains of all time, from one of the best animated shows of all time, the Joker is joining the Mondo Batman: The Animated Series 1:6th scale figure line! This figure features over 30 points of articulation, 4x different portraits, and a slew of iconic accessories. The deco is done in an animated-style, creating the illusion that the figure jump right off the screen. This Joker figure captures the spirit and look of the ever-influential Batman: The Animated Series, and is going to be a great part of any fan's collection." Includes:

Joker Figure

Regular Portrait

Smug Portrait

Laughing Portrait

Sad Portrait

2x Smiling Fish

12x interchangeable hands

Joker Bomb

Joker Dynamite stack

Joker Card

Ice Pick

Figure Stand

The SDCC exclusive version of Mondo's Joker figure included a few extra head portraits and accessories, but it is currently sold out. However, you can still grab one here on eBay if you're willing to pay the premium.