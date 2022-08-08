Batman: The Animated Series Mondo Batman and Joker Figures Are Up For Pre-Order
Following a debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 last month, pre-orders for Mondo's outstanding Batman: The Animated Series sixth-scale action figures are up for pre-order with free shipping. The Batman figure is an update to a previously sold out figure while the Joker is a standard version of their limited edition SDCC exclusive. A breakdown of each figure can be found below. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth with free US shipping using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout.
Batman: The Animated Series Batman Redux 1:6 Scale Action Figure ($219.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Batman returns! Based on the seminal Batman: The Animated Series, this new version of Mondo's previously sold-out figure comes with Glow-in-the-Dark eyes, a new animated-accurate paint application, and revised sculpt giving the figure more height. Featuring over 30 points of articulation and a TON of accessories, this amazing figure is a love letter to one of the most influential shows of all time!" Includes:
- Batman Figure
- Regular GID Eyes Portrait
- Angry GID Eyes Portrait
- Smiling GID Eyes Portrait
- Bruce Wayne Portrait
- H.A.R.D.A.C. Portrait
- Folded Cowl
- 2X Batarangs
- 9x interchangeable hands
- Gas Mask
- Goggles
- Spray canister
- Grapple Hook
- Extended Grapple
- Hook
- Binoculars
- Bat Star
- Figure Stand
Batman: The Animated Series Joker 1:6 Scale Action Figure ($224.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Arguably one of the most Iconic villains of all time, from one of the best animated shows of all time, the Joker is joining the Mondo Batman: The Animated Series 1:6th scale figure line! This figure features over 30 points of articulation, 4x different portraits, and a slew of iconic accessories. The deco is done in an animated-style, creating the illusion that the figure jump right off the screen. This Joker figure captures the spirit and look of the ever-influential Batman: The Animated Series, and is going to be a great part of any fan's collection." Includes:
- Joker Figure
- Regular Portrait
- Smug Portrait
- Laughing Portrait
- Sad Portrait
- 2x Smiling Fish
- 12x interchangeable hands
- Joker Bomb
- Joker Dynamite stack
- Joker Card
- Ice Pick
- Figure Stand
The SDCC exclusive version of Mondo's Joker figure included a few extra head portraits and accessories, but it is currently sold out. However, you can still grab one here on eBay if you're willing to pay the premium.