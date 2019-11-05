Batman Joins the World of Miss Mindy With a Line of Exclusive Statues

Self-proclaimed “cartoon folk artist” Miss Mindy has become well known for her custom, collectible vinyl figures and sculptures – particularly the ones she’s done in partnership with Disney. Now she’s partnered with DC Comics and Entertainment Earth to unveil a trio of glossy 4-inch Batman statues in blue, pink, and black.

All three of The World of Miss Mindy Batman statues can be pre-ordered right here for $34.99 each with shipping slated for February (additional pictures on the product page show off some awesome details). Grab your favorite color while you can because when these statues are gone, they’re gone for good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In our opinion, the Batman figures kind of look like Funko Pops with a higher cutness factor. They’re quite different from other Miss Mindy items, many of which are available here on Amazon. We’re especially impressed with this 30th anniversary The Little Mermaid 9.84-inch Ursula figurine. Then again, this Wicked Witch figurine and this Maleficient figurine are also pretty spectacular.

Speaking of Batman figures, an exclusive chrome Funko Pop is just one of the bonus items in the Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray box set. It also includes all 52 episodes on Blu-ray and digital, two discs of bonus content (including a remastered version of the feature-length film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, and lenticular art cards. Special features include 15 featurettes and audio commentary from executive producer Bruce Timm on four episodes.

At the time of writing, the set is available to order here on Amazon, and here at Best Buy for $79.99 (20% off). It’s been slightly cheaper in the past, but only 50,000 will be sold. If the Batman: The Complete Animated Series deluxe box set before it is anything to go by, the Batman Beyond set might not even make it to the holidays. Grab one while you can.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.