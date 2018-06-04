‘Batman v Superman’ Cinematographer Doubts He’ll Work on Future DC Films

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice cinematographer Larry Fong expects his second DC Comics-inspired film to be his last.

Ya never know. Seems unlikely for obvious reasons — Larry Fong (@larryfong) June 3, 2018

Asked on Twitter if he sees himself following up The Predator with another DC Comics adaptation or other superhero IP in the future, Fong wrote it “seems unlikely for obvious reasons.”

Fong is a frequent collaborator of Batman v Superman director Zack Snyder, having worked with the filmmaker on 300, Watchmen, and Sucker Punch before the two teamed for the oft-maligned Man of Steel sequel that pit Superman (Henry Cavill) against Batman (Ben Affleck).

Fabian Wagner took over cinematography duties on follow-up Justice League after Fong cited “schedule conflicts” with blockbuster monster movie Kong: Skull Island, also a Warner Bros. production.

Snyder stepped down as director on Justice League last year after suffering a personal tragedy. The studio then tapped The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron writer-director Joss Whedon to steer reshoots and finish the film, which eventually arrived in theaters to poor reviews and the lowest box office of any DC Extended Universe film.

According to a November write up from The Wrap, members of Warner Bros. approached president Greg Silverman about ousting Snyder from the Justice League director’s chair following Batman v Superman‘s poor critical reception and underperformance at the box office.

In April, Co-Publisher of DC Entertainment Jim Lee debunked rumors Snyder was “fired” from the production, echoing the official explanation that Snyder stepped away following his familial tragedy.

The superhero crossover, which teamed Batman and Superman with superhuman allies Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Flash (Ezra Miller) for the first time, was initially part of a five-film series planned by the director.

Snyder’s exit from the film and its subsequent poor reception and relatively weak box office lead to the apparent end of Snyder’s collaboration with the shared universe as a director.

The failure of Justice League was reported to be the cause for a major shake up at Warner Bros. in regards to the DCEU, which next releases Aquaman in December followed by Shazam! and Wonder Woman 2 in 2019. Snyder is still listed as an executive producer on Aquaman and producer on Wonder Woman 2 and Suicide Squad 2.

Fong’s next project, The Predator, opens September 14.