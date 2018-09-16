‘Batman v Superman’ Concept Art Reveals New Look at Early Flash Design

DC Films concept artist Jerad S. Marantz has been digging into his design files to reveal early concepts for the DC Extended Universe films. His latest share offers another look at an early design for the Flash in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The earlier design is simpler than the one that eventually made it into Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Marantz’s description on Instagram suggests that it may have been designed with the idea that Flash would have a bigger role in the film than the small cameo he ultimately had.

“Early Flash concept model for Batman v Superman,” he writes. “This was my very first pass on the suit when Flash was going to appear in the movie.” Take a look below:

Marantz previously revealed a look at the early Flash design, saying “My very first pass on Flash for Batman v Superman. You can see the full body in the bonus features on the DVD. Because this was going to be a prototype suit the bolt wasn’t included in this option.”

Ezra Miller plays The Flash in the DC Extended Universe. He debuted briefly in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before co-starring in Justice League. He’s set to lead a Flash solo movie, though the film’s production schedule is unclear at the moment.

Rumor has it that the Flash movie could begin production in 2019. That fits with comments from Kiersey Clemons, who is signed on to play Iris West in the movie.

“No idea, we don’t know yet,” Clemons said. “I mean, we have a little bit of an idea kind of who our director is, but I can’t say that. But I talk with Ezra [Miller] frequently and we’ll see. We can’t say anything until you guys know.

“What I will say is that they get to approve every job that I do and, so far, I’m not doing Flash for the rest of the year, we know that. I’m doing other things. But let’s hope for 2019.”

Marantz also worked on Justice League, including this early design for the villain Steppenwolf.

