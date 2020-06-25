Early ‘Batman v Superman’ Concept Art Reveals a Much Different Look for Doomsday

Since Zack Snyder has officially moved on from his role in the DC Extended Universe franchise, fans have been learning more and more about the behind-the-scenes creative process behind Snyder’s films – and just how epic the filmmaker’s vision was the arc that began in Man of Steel, and continued through Batman v Superman and an entire Justice League trilogy.

Today brings us back to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, thanks to a piece of concept art that reveals a much different design for the DCEU version of Doomsday!

Truthfully speaking, we’ve already seen about half a dozen pieces of concept art for what Doomsday could’ve looked like in Batman v Superman. However, this one is definitely worth showcasing, as concept artist and creature designer Jerad S.Marantz really did a pretty stunning job with this render of Doomsday, which is at once its own live-action adaptation of the character, and a pretty fitting ode to Doomsday’s comic book counterpart. What’s especially cool about this particular design is the way that it still invokes the look of Michael Shannon’s General Zod from Man of Steel, who provided the physical body and Kryptonian DNA that Lex Luthor manipulated in order to create Doomsday. This version of the creature looks like its body is mimicking the Kryptonian space suits that Zod and his unit wore, which would’ve been a cool thematic way of having Superman’s “betrayal” of his Kryptonian brethren in MoS come back to haunt him.

Here's another early #doomsday design for #batmanvsuperman Almost for about this one. It was one of my earliest passes.

