‘Batman v. Superman’ Ultimate Edition Poster Finally Released

Nearly three years after the release of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, director Zack Snyder released another piece of the film’s marketing collateral online earlier today. Taking to his Vero profile this week, Snyder released a poster for the “Ultimate Edition” of Batman v. Superman.

The poster was previously made exclusively to those only in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con in 2016. While the vast majority of the Batman v. Superman marketed pitted Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne/Batman against Henry Cavill’s Superman, the “Ultimate Edition” poster shows DC’s Trinity — Batman, Superman, and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman — standing in solidarity.

Out of the three characters in the poster, Gadot’s Diana Prince is the only one who seems to be on solid ground. Wonder Woman 1984 — Patty Jenkins’ much-anticipated follow-up to the 2017 hit — is now in production.

As for Batman, Matt Reeves’ script for The Batman has been turned in and Warner Brothers is reportedly looking to start production by the end of the year, presumably with a new Bruce Wayne. Cavill, on the other hand, has taken on a role in Netflix’s The Witcher adaptation, and Superman’s future in the DC Extended Universe is still up in the air.

Cavill’s first-look of Geralt of Rivia received some fan backlash, but The Witcher producer Tomasz Baginski previously mentioned he was pleased with the end result.

“I’m, of course, satisfied,” Baginski explained in a recent interview. “The audience will love him.”

“People have a right to judge.” the producer continued. “We get money also because we’re exposed to such critique. If someone feels better because they declared on the Internet that they don’t like some casting choice, it paradoxically means that we’re doing our job well. We are supposed to provide entertainment to people, so if for someone such entertainment is slipping out their tongue on the Internet, then cool. I understand that fans have their own imaginations, but everyone, that will play in the series, came through a thick sieve of castings.”

Aquaman is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam! on April 5th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7th, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020.

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice is now available on home media.