What Happened to the Classic Harley Quinn?

Batman: White Knight has been full of unique twists, but one of the biggest has to do with the lovable Harley Quinn.

Big spoilers incoming for Batman: White Knight #2, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

White Knight finds a now-sane Joker (going by Jack Napier) trying to be a much more positive influence on the city he’s terrorized all these years. As we previously discussed, that involves apologizing and proposing to Harley Quin, who looks more based off of the recent Suicide Squad version, but she does not react in the way you’d expect. She actually punches him and throws the ring on the ground, only for it to be picked up by a familiar presence… Harley Quinn.

Huh, well that’s not, wait, what?

The next panel shows another Harley, but this version is wearing the classic outfit. She’s also got her two trademark hyenas by her side and sics them on the other Harley while also putting the ring on her finger.

It turns out that the original Harley Quinn left Joker after it became too much for her, and switched places with this new Harley. Joker was so consumed by his obsession over Batman that he didn’t even notice, but now that he’s back on the sane track the original is taking her spot back.

She explains why as she takes a beaten Joker out of the house. “Get it straight, sister. You love Joker. I love Jack,” Harley says. “You loved his flaws. I love him despite his flaws. And now that he’s cured, he’s mine, so buzz off, cuz I ain’t losin’ him again.”

While she’s rocking the original costume, she is not wearing the white makeup. In fact, Harley’s life is pretty normal now, as she takes Jack back to her apartment she rents while on Parole. When Jack asks why he didn’t notice that a completely new Harley took over, Quinn sums it up for him:

“You’re a narcissist who suffers from dysthymia and a schizoid personality disorder. Likely made worse by a chemical imbalance, which is why the medication is working. You’re probably not cured, but with the right support, you could be. I’m a psychiatrist, remember?”

Batman: White Knight has been an extremely pleasant surprise directly because of twists like this, and you can see the conversation in the gallery.

Batman: White Knight #2 is in comic shops now.