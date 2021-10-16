Batwheels Animated Series Releases Sneak Peek at DC FanDome

Saturday’s DC FanDome virtual convention showcased a pretty wide array of upcoming content tied to the DC universe, ranging from movies to television shows to comics and more. Some family-friendly fare was included in the DC Kids FanDome event, including new looks at some of the animated series arriving on HBO Max. This included Batwheels, an upcoming preschool series that will follow a group of sentient super-powered vehicles that fight crime in Gotham City. During DC Kids FanDome, series stars Jacob Bertrand and AJ Hudson teased what fans can expect from the series, showcasing both test footage and a listen to what appears to be the series’ absurdly catchy theme song.

Batwheels follows a team of incredible crimefighters who have banded together to oppose evil, combat crime and clean up the streets of Gotham City. They are…okay, they’re NOT Batman and Robin. They’re the Batwheels – an awesome group of sentient super-powered crime-fighting vehicles defending Gotham City alongside Batman, Robin, Batgirl and a host of DC Super Heroes. Having just been created by the Batcomputer, our heroes are essentially kids with little to no life experience. Led by Bam (The Batmobile), the Batwheels – Bibi (The Batgirl Cycle), Red (The Redbird), Jett (The Batwing) and Buff (The Bat Truck) – must navigate the growing pains of being a newly formed super team as well as the growing pains that come with just being a kid. This relatable and aspirational series will follow the journey of this dynamic team as they thrill and entertain with their heroic adventures as well as demonstrate to kids the value of self-confidence, friendship and teamwork.

Batwheels is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register serves as the show’s executive producer with Michael G. Stern serving as co-executive producer. Steven Fink produces the series for Bang Zoom Ltd. and Simon J. Smith is the supervising producer. Ethan Hawke will also lend his voice to the series as Batman.

“Batwheels is the perfect show to headline our new foray into preschool,” said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC). “I can’t wait for all the aspiring super heroes out there to meet this whole new batch of crime-fighters.”

“From Batman: The Animated Series to Teen Titans Go!, superhero storytelling has definitely been one of our superpowers here at Warner Bros. Animation,” said Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. “We are so excited to bring that expertise over to the preschool space and take something that all kids love, cool vehicles, and give it a turbo boost with Batman!”

Batwheels is set to debut in 2022 on Cartoon Network and HBO Max’s Cartoonito block.