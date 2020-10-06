Teen Titans Go! Fans Find it Hilarious That Movie Predicted Batwheels

In 2018's animated film Teen Titans GO! to the Movies, Robin and his pals sat in a movie theater and watched as the most obscure characters in Gotham City got feature film adaptations before he did. It's one of the more memorable jokes from the movie, and highlights not just how ridiculous it is that Robin hasn't gotten his own film, but that the superhero genre is so saturated that even a butler can get a solo adventure. While this was just meant as a joke about the industry, it turned out to be a peek into the future.

After the movie came out, DC and Warner Bros. TV greenlit a series called Pennyworth, which gave an origin story to Bruce Wayne's beloved butler. Now, the second part of that joke is also coming true. HBO Max and Warner Bros. Animation are developing a TV series called Batwheels, and it's about the vehicles of Gotham.

The show is meant for preschool audiences and features a group of sentient super-powered vehicles, led by none other than the Batmobile. It's not a full movie, but it's still a full series with a car in the lead role.

Of course, ever since the news of Batwheels broke on Tuesday, DC fans everywhere have been calling back to the joke in Teen Titans GO!, proving that the movie might actually be prophetic.