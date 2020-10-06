Teen Titans Go! Fans Find it Hilarious That Movie Predicted Batwheels
In 2018's animated film Teen Titans GO! to the Movies, Robin and his pals sat in a movie theater and watched as the most obscure characters in Gotham City got feature film adaptations before he did. It's one of the more memorable jokes from the movie, and highlights not just how ridiculous it is that Robin hasn't gotten his own film, but that the superhero genre is so saturated that even a butler can get a solo adventure. While this was just meant as a joke about the industry, it turned out to be a peek into the future.
After the movie came out, DC and Warner Bros. TV greenlit a series called Pennyworth, which gave an origin story to Bruce Wayne's beloved butler. Now, the second part of that joke is also coming true. HBO Max and Warner Bros. Animation are developing a TV series called Batwheels, and it's about the vehicles of Gotham.
The show is meant for preschool audiences and features a group of sentient super-powered vehicles, led by none other than the Batmobile. It's not a full movie, but it's still a full series with a car in the lead role.
Of course, ever since the news of Batwheels broke on Tuesday, DC fans everywhere have been calling back to the joke in Teen Titans GO!, proving that the movie might actually be prophetic.
The Joke Just Got Funnier
That Teen Titans Go Movies joke just got funnier on a whole other level. https://t.co/ttKUrLTEjF— Michael (@Metallix_MT) October 6, 2020
Teen Titans Did it First
Teen Titans Go! did it first. pic.twitter.com/q2J6zV7jxr— Álvaro (@cabut01) October 6, 2020
Predicted
Holy crap Teen Titans Go to the movies predicted it https://t.co/jJtKCsNDGh— dominic the king prawn (@Drizzy797) October 6, 2020
Coming Vroom
I find it pretty funny that a series like this is being made. What's even funnier is that Teen Titans Go! Joked about this! XD https://t.co/887Ufd0R4K pic.twitter.com/JjvR2Aq9jB— 🎃Haunted MJHtv🎃 - #RenewInfinityTrain - BLM (@MJHtv23) October 6, 2020
Can't Believe it
i can’t believe teen titans go to the movies successfully predicted shows about alfred and the batmobile 😭😭— johnny: spooky era (@johnny_tman_) October 6, 2020
I Want That Crystal Ball
Man how many times are the writers on Teen Titans Go the Movie going to predict stuff? I want that crystal ball. https://t.co/6m8zzLKL48— Scheming Minor 🏳️🌈 (@Velosassraptor) October 6, 2020
First Alfred, Now the Batmobile
This and the Alfred spinoff were both literally gags in the Teen Titans Go movie... https://t.co/fI3wiXySft— 🎃Gary Devenport🎃 (@Garebear__11) October 6, 2020
Called it
Teen Titans Go called it 😅 https://t.co/qUfb7vEqlb— Maize (@MixMasterMaize) October 6, 2020
Huh
I remember when Teen Titans Go To The Movies made a joke that the Batmobile would get a film as a joke. Now there's an actual animated series being made about it. Huh. https://t.co/abMCMIsRj0— Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) October 6, 2020
Where's the Utility Belt??
Okay, but really.
We got Pennyworth for Alfred.
We're getting Batwheels for the Batmobile.
Which streamer is going to greenlight a utility belt show to finish off this Teen Titans Go three-beat?https://t.co/vFhDi0Ig43 https://t.co/UwGU2nEnPV— Jamie Love-IT!, Enemy of Mankind (@JamieLovett) October 6, 2020