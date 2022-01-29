Batwoman: “Broken Toys” Photos Released

The CW has released pictures for “Broken Toys”, the eleventh episode of Batwoman‘s third season. With Poison Mary (Nicole Kang) and Pamela Isley’s (Bridget Regan) crusade against Gotham mostly behind them, things are about to get a lot more intense as Marquis Jet’s (Nick Creegan) new version of The Joker comes into focus. From the looks of things, Marquis will be joining forces with some of Gotham’s other villains, including Victor Zsasz (Alex Morf) who is returning to the series for the first time since his debut in Season 2.

“It was really cool,” Morf told ComicBook.com last year. “When I first got the role, I think it was a little intimidating, of “How do you get into somebody’s skin who is capable of that kind of atrocity?” The more that I started looking at him, the more I realized how much we actually have in common. We’re both independent contractors for hire, for a very specific skill that we’ve had quite a bit of experience doing. I feel like another thing that is sort of surprising about him, to me, is that he seems genuinely interested in people and curious about people, and kind of perceptive in a weird way. That made my interactions with Ryan and Batwoman really interesting, because I think that he sees something that he’s genuinely interested in about them. It’s a juicy character detail, to have somebody who really kind of enjoys people and is perceptive about people, but also has no value for human life. That contrast is really stark and really kind of scary and interesting.”

The episode is directed by Camrus Johnson, who plays Luke Fox/Batwing in the series. Some of the photos released by The CW offer a behind-the-scenes look at Johnson directing the episode. You can check out those photos yourself by reading on. The official episode synopsis for “Broken Toys” is below as well.

“DYNAMIC DUOS – Just when it seems things can’t get worse…Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) identity is once again at risk of being exposed, and some of Gotham’s most villainous unite. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) joins Luke (Camrus Johnson) on a mission and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) gets into Mary’s (Nicole Kang) head. Also starring Robin Givens and Nick Creegan. Camrus Johnson directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams.”

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Broken Toys” is set to air on February 3rd.

