Batwoman: “Broken Toys” Preview Teases a Surprising Villain’s Return

The CW has released a preview for “Broken Toys”, the eleventh episode of Batwoman‘s third season. Now that the fallout of Poison Mary (Nicole Kang) and Pamela Isley’s (Bridget Regan) crusade against Gotham seems to (largely) be in the books, the episode is expected to focus onto Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan), who is operating as the city’s newest version of The Joker. As the trailer reveals, he won’t be operating alone, as Victor Zsasz (Alex Morf) will be returning to the series for the first time since his debut early on in Season 2.

“It was really cool,” Morf told ComicBook.com last year. “When I first got the role, I think it was a little intimidating, of “How do you get into somebody’s skin who is capable of that kind of atrocity?” The more that I started looking at him, the more I realized how much we actually have in common. We’re both independent contractors for hire, for a very specific skill that we’ve had quite a bit of experience doing. I feel like another thing that is sort of surprising about him, to me, is that he seems genuinely interested in people and curious about people, and kind of perceptive in a weird way. That made my interactions with Ryan and Batwoman really interesting, because I think that he sees something that he’s genuinely interested in about them. It’s a juicy character detail, to have somebody who really kind of enjoys people and is perceptive about people, but also has no value for human life. That contrast is really stark and really kind of scary and interesting.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Also, I also just want to say that Javicia is incredible. [There’s a] palpable presence when you meet her for the first time,” Morf continued. “She has a deep inner strength and also humor, and she’s a natural leader. As is often the case — especially with me, because I’ve always been a little bit slow to warm up to people — I feel like the first thing we did together, we were feeling each other out a little bit. And by the end, when we were fighting together, we were just giggling and joking around and stuff. I just have tremendous respect for her.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Broken Toys” below!

“DYNAMIC DUOS – Just when it seems things can’t get worse…Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) identity is once again at risk of being exposed, and some of Gotham’s most villainous unite. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) joins Luke (Camrus Johnson) on a mission and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) gets into Mary’s (Nicole Kang) head. Also starring Robin Givens and Nick Creegan. Camrus Johnson directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams.”

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Broken Toys” is set to air on February 3rd.