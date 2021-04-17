Batwoman "Initiate Self-Destruct" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the synopsis for "Initiate Self-Destruct", the twelfth episode of Batwoman's second season. The episode will see some major challenges for pretty much everyone involved in the world of Batwoman generally, with Ryan (Javicia Leslie) forced to make a decision that might expose her and thus, create issues with the team while the real plans for Kate (Wallis Day) begin to develop. Issues of loyalty will also be in play, specifically for Sophie (Meagan Tandy). The episode is set to air on Sunday, May 2nd in a new timeslot for the series at 9 p.m. ET, after the Season 6 premiere of DC's Legends Tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET.

The idea that Ryan will have to deal with potentially unmasking herself is an interesting one considering that this season has seen the character truly come into her own, settling into the role of Batwoman in both the eyes of the community as well as to herself. Ryan's development as Batwoman is something that showrunner Caroline Dries has previously spoken about.

"Seeing Ryan grow into the Batsuit has been priority one from a storytelling point of view, and it's been a beautiful journey so far witnessing Ryan take on that mantle, and she's proven to the city by episode 8 that she is Batwoman," showrunner Caroline Dries explained in a recent interview. "She belongs in the suit. And when Kate comes back, and when they discover Kate's back, that confidence will be rattled a little bit, and she'll start to wonder, "Well, where do I fit?" And so while the city believes in her, full-heartedly, Ryan will go through her own journey of learning to believe in herself, and that's really something we focus on towards the later part of season two."

You can check out the official synopsis for "Initiate Self-Destruct" below.

WE ALL WEAR MASKS – Ryan (Javicia Leslie) is faced with a difficult decision that could expose her as Batwoman, creating a rift in the Bat Team. Meanwhile, Black Mask's (guest star Peter Outerbridge) plans for Kate Kane (Wallis Day) begin to unfold. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is reunited with someone from her past, and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must decide where her loyalty lies. Also starring Dougray Scott, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. Glen Winter directed the episode with a story by Zack Siddiqui and teleplay by Jerry Shandy.

Batwoman airs Sundays on The CW. The series takes over a new time slot on May 2nd with the debut of "Initiate Self-Destruct".