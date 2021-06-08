Batwoman: "Kane, Kate" Synopsis Released

✖

Batwoman is preparing to introduce some major things in the rest of its second season, with the remaining episodes set to bring meaningful developments for many of its core characters. On Tuesday, in addition to releasing the first-look photos of Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) in costume as Batwing, The CW provided fans with the latest indication of what that will entail, releasing a synopsis for the seventeenth episode of the season. The episode, titled "Kane, Kate", is expected to deal with multiple plotlines — including, of course, the "revamped" return of Kate Kane, now played by Wallis Day.

You can check out the synopsis for "Kane, Kate" below!

"A VILLAINOUS PLOT - Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) struggles as Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge) continues to raise the stakes with Circe (guest star Wallis Day) as his henchwoman. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai) cross paths once again. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux."

The surprise return of Kate — who has been brainwashed into operating as Circe Sionis, the dead daughter of Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge) — definitely shocked viewers when it was first confirmed earlier this year, especially as many had fancast Day in the role following the departure of Ruby Rose. According to Day, the process of landing the role was unexpected, but worthwhile.

"I actually went out for it last year, when they announced the departure of Ruby [Rose],” Rose explained in an interview last month. “But a few weeks into the process, they said that they were heading in a different direction. But [showrunner] Caroline [Dries] wrote me an email letter and just said, ‘Listen, we're going in a different direction, but if we do end up bringing Kate back, I'll give you a call.’ And I was just like, ‘Yeah, right, everyone always says this to the actors!’”

“But to be honest, I was really upset about it, because it just felt like such a right move," Day added. "You never really get excited, because you kind of get used to rejection as an actor, but it just gnawed at me. In January, Caroline called, and I was like, ‘Yes, I do still want to play Kate! Let's do it!’ And here we are.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. "Kane, Kate" will air on June 20th.