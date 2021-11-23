Batwoman Midseason Finale Photos Reveal New Look at Poison Ivy

The CW has released a batch of photos for “Pick Your Poison”, the midseason finale episode of Batwoman‘s third season. As was revealed last week, the episode will involve a stand-off between the Bat Team and Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang), who has been turned into the new incarnation of Poison Ivy across the season thus far. While it’s unclear exactly how that will unfold, the idea of Mary becoming Ivy — especially as Pamela Isley (Bridget Regan) is supposedly lurking in the background — could be fascinating.

“I’m super excited about the Poison Ivy storyline. There’s a huge facet of it that we haven’t revealed to the press that will be really fun for the audience to participate in,” Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries recently revealed to TVLine. “We do a combination of staying true to the Poison Ivy canon and what we normally do, which is put our own spin on it. It’s a major story arc of the season, and we make it really really hard on Batwoman.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the synopsis for “Pick Your Poison” below, and keep scrolling to check out the photos from the episode!

“DOUBLE TROUBLE – As Ryan’s (Javicia Leslie) family dynamic grows more complicated, she also finds herself in the middle of a Bat Team stand-off between Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang). Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) finds a new sidekick to do her bidding. Also starring Nick Creegan and Robin Givens. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Kelly Ota and Emily Alonso.”

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Pick Your Poison” will air on November 24th.

Sophie and Ryan

Poison Ivy

Alice

Jada

Ryan

Luke

Ivy and Alice

Batwoman

Ryan and Sophie