Batwoman Fans are Freaking Out at Poison Ivy First Look

Earlier today came the official first look at iconic DC Comic villain Poison Ivy as she’ll appear in the mid-season finale of Batwoman next week. Actress Nicole Kang’s Dr. Mary Hamilton transformed into the character in the most recent episode and will fully become Poison Ivy very soon, and fans are already ready to see it in action. DC and Batwoman fans took to social media to praise the new costume as well as their hopes in what the character will do in the series, the reactions to which we’ve collected below. Kang will make her full debut as Poison Ivy on Wednesday, November 24th, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“I’m so excited to bring you Poison Ivy,” Kang said in a statement. “She’s here… finally! That’s a sentence I never thought I’d say. Wow. In our story, I am most proud that Poison Ivy is an Asian villain whose danger does not stem from her foreignness or her mystique. Instead, we discover her personal motivations alongside those of the OG Poison Ivy’s and see them intertwine in an organic and powerful way. I am so humbled to be a Korean girl in line behind THE Uma Thurman to play the next live action Poison Ivy (what?!). Hopefully the future holds space for others like me and beyond to portray one hell of a character. For everything you’ve let me feel, scream, and become through you, Poison Ivy- thank you.”

The boning and lacing for a Poison Ivy costume is so perfect. Paired with the exaggerated shoulders to appear physically intimidating? *chef’s kiss* https://t.co/sCCHjDY0TY — J (@_JaiJai__) November 19, 2021

I love DC comics and I'm all for respecting source material



But this looks hella cool? If it makes sense for the story and executed right, I don't mind seeing alternative version of Poison Ivy. https://t.co/CQxkRUbnpm — M_I_K_E_Y_ (@Amazing_ParaBoy) November 19, 2021

I have always loved Poison Ivy, especially Uma Thurman's version. Yes, I had a massive crush on her but also wanted to be her as a child. I also love Mary on Batwoman and I am so excited to see what they will do with her as Poison Ivy this season. 🌿😍💚🥰🌱 https://t.co/XwggPX3qi8 — Sabrina & Kitty 🐱 🏳️‍⚧️ (@sabrinatranwtch) November 19, 2021

I hope the Harley Quinn TV jacket becomes a staple of Poison Ivy's design, because it clearly works here.



Also I'm happy they went with brighter red hair.



Now just add the arm crossbow, and it's perfect https://t.co/d5EcTwNQQn — NotAJinn 🍉 (@JunNotAJinn) November 19, 2021

