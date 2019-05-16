New Batwoman Images Reveal First Look at Arrowverse’s Batman Costume

The CW’s upfronts are taking place in New York today and that means reveals of not only the upcoming fall schedule, but new information about the network’s upcoming new series as well and for the eagerly-anticipated Batwoman series starring Ruby Rose, that includes brand new still images from the pilot giving fans their first look at the Arrowverse’s Batsuit.

The CW has released the first two images from the upcoming pilot. The first features Rose’s Kate Kane standing on one of Gotham’s city streets with her iconic motorcycle, but the second photo will be of particular interest for DC fans as it features Kate in what is presumably the Batcave with Batman’s super suit in a case behind her. Check both images out below.

Batman is a character that has been teased in the Arrowverse for years but is not actually set to appear in any of the shows, much to fan dismay. After last year’s announcement that Batwoman would join the Arrowverse, first as part of the “Elseworlds’ crossover and then later in her own series, fans were hopeful that it would be a way to introduce the Dark Knight. Technically, it was, but not how fans hoped. Batwoman explains to Green Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl during “Elseworlds” that Batman has been missing for some time leaving her to take care of Gotham City.

Batman’s absence from the series was driven home a bit more when earlier this year when, in an interview with The Wrap, Batwoman series executive producer described the show’s setting in terms of Batman.

“It’s a post-Batman Gotham City,” Schechter said.

Still, the inclusion of Batman’s suit in these Batwoman photos is not only an exciting nod to the hero for fans but may hint at how that hero’s own legacy will have influence over not just Gotham, but Batwoman as well. As was teased in “Elseworlds”, it’s the state of Gotham without Batman that prompts the heroine to action, something also hinted at in the series’ official synopsis.



“Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope,” the series’ official synopsis reads.

Batwoman debuts on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET this fall on The CW.