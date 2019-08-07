Batwoman EP on How Season 1 Feeds into Crisis on Infinite Earths

Batwoman will premiere on The CW later this year, and the season will help springboard into the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover in December. According to the show’s creative team, the juggling act of a strong first season and setting up “Crisis” will definitely be a priority. ComicBook.com was on hand for Batwoman’s panel at the Television Critics Association press tour, where showrunner Caroline Dries was asked how the show will establish its unique world while also dealing with the epic nature of “Crisis”.

“That was really important to me as we were breaking the crossover is that I want to really keep the tone of our show in Gotham and very grounded.” Dries revealed. “We are just starting out, and our characters it’s not normal for them to interact with aliens and travel to different universes and stuff like that. So that is the first thing I brought up to the writers’ the major writers’ room as we were breaking the crossover, like, ‘This is the thing that’s important to me.’”

To an extent, Batwoman has experience with holding its own in the midst of a crossover, as Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane was introduced during last year’s “Elseworlds” crossover event. Still, it’s hard to deny that “Crisis” will have a lot of ground to cover, given the epic nature of the event.

“Basically, we’re gonna begin — this is an exclusive — we’re gonna begin the way Crisis on Infinite Earths the comic begins, which is the destruction of various parallel universes. And the goal is for us to adapt key moments from the comic, those seminal moments,” Arrow producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com last month.

“Yesterday I pitched to the network what the story was going to be and the best part of the pitch, we have a board that DC made up for me, which is covers from key issues of Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Guggenheim continued. “And we’re like, ‘We’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this, we’re gonna do our version of this.’ Our goal is, the thing we’ve been saying, is we’re going to make a list of a 100 cool things that we want to do. And even if we only get to do 50, we’re still doing 50 cool things… This needs to be special. This is the Holy Grail of DC comic book stories, in my opinion, and we cannot screw this up.”

Batwoman will premiere Sunday, October 6th at 8/7c on The CW.

