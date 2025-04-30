DC Clayface Movie Gets Major Update After Sgt. Rock Paused

Sgt. Rock’s Easy Company may not be deploying any time soon, but the Clayface movie continues to take shape at DC Studios. Conflicting reports emerged on Wednesday about the Sgt. Rock movie that was being developed with Challengers and Queer director Luca Guadagnino: TheWrap, which first reported the news, noted that the war movie had been scrapped by Warner Bros. and was no longer moving forward. Multiple other outlets then reported that Sgt. Rock is on hold for now and could begin production next summer rather than this summer as originally planned.

With production on Sgt. Rock delayed to next year, James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios is reportedly moving forward with the Clayface film from writer Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) and director James Watkins (The Woman in Black, Speak No Evil). Gunn and Safran announced in February that Clayface would shoot this summer following the currently-shooting Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is rolling cameras at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK.

According to TheWrap reporter Umberto Gonzalez, Clayface is still being molded but will begin production on October 1 instead of this summer. The Batman villain spinoff movie is still dated to open in theaters on Sept. 11, 2026.

When Safran and Gunn provided ComicBook and other outlets with an update on the DC Studios slate in February, the producers described Clayface as an “incredible body horror film that reveals the compelling origin of a classic Batman villain,” who in most iterations is a shape-shifting mud monster.

Although not initially announced as part of the DC Universe’s first chapter, titled Gods and Monsters, DC Studios greenlit Clayface on “the strength of an exceptional screenplay” by Flanagan. Clayface will be R-rated and is “pure f—ing horror, and so real and true, and psychological, and body horror, and gross,” Gunn said.

“Clayface may not be as widely known as Penguin or Joker. But we really feel that his story is equally resonant, compelling. And in many ways more terrifying,” added Safran of the Batman rogues who headlined their own spinoffs, the Joaquin Phoenix-starring Joker movies and the Colin Farrell-fronted Penguin series.

“One of the things Peter and I talked about when we first got the [Clayface] script was, ‘If we were producing [DC] movies when we were doing Belko Experiment and all of that stuff, and somebody had brought us this horror script called Clayface, about this guy, we would have died to have produced this movie,” Gunn said, referencing the 2016 horror-thriller they co-produced before heading DC Studios. “Because it was just a really excellent body horror script. And the fact that it’s in the DCU is just a plus.”

Also headed into production at the end of 2025 is Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II, which is being produced by DC Studios but is not part of the new DC Universe. Superman is set to open July 11, followed by Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in June 2026 and Clayface in September 2026.

