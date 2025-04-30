7 Complete Movie Franchises You Can Binge on Netflix

Streaming puts an unprecedented number of movies and TV shows at our fingertips, but not always the ones we’re looking for. It can be frustrating to hunt down different installments in a series when they’re scattered across various streaming services — sometimes it can even halt a good binge-watch in its tracks. Right now, for example, Netflix has Kung Fu Panda 4, but not the earlier installments. It has two of the Rambo movies, but not the first two. This kind of thing adds to the decision fatigue of choosing what to watch on movie night, but having a complete series in one place does the opposite — it guarantees several nights in a row where you know what you’re settling in to watch.

If you’re looking for an easy movie marathon all in one place, you’ve come to the right article. Below are seven series or franchises with every title streaming on Netflix at the time of this writing. However, licensing deals change often and these collections won’t last forever, so act fast.

The Dark Knight Trilogy

Christian Bale as Batman. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Starting off strong, we have all three of Christopher Nolan’s Batman movies in one place. These make for a great binge-watch, as they each stand on their own pretty well, but they add so much to each other if taken back-to-back. They are unique and immersive, but not as big of a commitment as a certain other superhero franchise dominating Hollywood right now. Above all, these movies are re-watchable, so there’s never a bad time to revisit Gotham.

Rebel Moon

Unlike other streamers, Netflix rarely licenses its original content to other outlets, so it’s a pretty safe bet that any Netflix original film is streaming only on Netflix. However, Zack Snyder’s burgeoning Rebel Moon franchise is unique in that both releases have a regular cut and a director’s cut available. That means technically you could watch this series in four sittings if you want to get really into it.

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy

Netflix has all three Spider-Man movies starring Tobey Maguire at the time of this writing, but all are marked “leaving soon.” Still, these go down like popcorn, so you should still have time for a binge-watch if you act fast. Many fans revisited these over the last few years, and they’re a refreshing look at how far the superhero genre has come.

Naruto

Naruto is the biggest movie collection on this list by a long shot, with 11 movies in total. Netflix has them all, subbed or dubbed, from Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow to Boruto: Naruto the Movie. They’re all fun in their own way, even if some don’t have a lot to do with the main series. For completionists, this is a great opportunity to watch them all in one place.

Meet the Parents Trilogy

Right now, Netflix has Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers, and Little Fockers. This trilogy came out slowly over the course of a decade, so it will be interesting to see how it works as a binge-watch. However, once again, this series is marked as “leaving soon,” as are many other rom-coms and family comedies right now, so check them out while you can.

Ouija

Image courtesy of Netflix

Okay, there are only two movies in the Ouija franchise right now, so maybe it’s not that impressive that they’re both on Netflix. Still, it seems worthy of a shout out, especially for horror fans who might be interested in the 2016 prequel, Ouija: Origin of Evil, because it was directed by Mike Flanagan. Flanagan has become a horror rockstar in large part through his work at Netflix, so this is definitely worth a look. These movies were critically panned, yet they have an affectionate cult following.

Fear Street Trilogy

Finally, Netflix took a big swing with its Fear Street film trilogy back in 2021, and the fourth installment is expected this summer. These slashers are adapted from young adult novels by R.L. Stine, and they walk a unique line between terror and camp. Whether you’ve seen them before or not, they’re a strong contender for a binge-watch any time of year.