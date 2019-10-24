Batwoman Star Ruby Rose Says She Might Be Done With Stunts After On Set Accident

Earlier this year, Batwoman star Ruby Rose revealed that she underwent emergency neck surgery after suffering an injury on the set of The CW series. The injury was the result of a stunt gone wrong and left her at risk of becoming paralyzed due to the severity. Since then, the actress appears to be on the mend but when it comes to continuing to do stunts, that time may be over. Rose says she feels like she’s earned her stripes in terms of doing her own stunts.

Speaking with Variety at an Australians In Film event, Rose said that she’s come to realize that she might not have to do everything and that it’s okay to give up the control when it comes to stunts.

“Maybe I don’t have to do everything,” Rose said. “Maybe there’s some that I can do once or twice and then, you know. I think I’ve earned my stripes already; I’ve done so many stunts in so many projects that I know have to relinquish the controls sometimes.”

Considering the severity of Rose’s injuries, it’s no surprise that the Batwoman actress has had a change of view when it comes to stunts. A few weeks ago, Rose detailed her injuries during an appearance on The Tonight Show and explained just how severe they really were.

“I broke my neck basically, on the show, as well,” Rose said on The Tonight Show. “I did a stunt for a very extended amount of time, like seven hours, and we thought that I broke a rib or fractured a rib. That’s like 6 to 12 weeks of healing. So, then I had 6 to 12 weeks of chronic pain and just kept assuming that’s what it was.” Unfortunately, that was not what it was, and the actual injury was much more serious despite the actress continuing her work on another film.

“I kept seeing these doctors and they’re like, ‘It’s your neck. It’s your neck. It just kind of radiates into these nerve endings,’” Rose recalled. “So, I finally got an MRI and I had to get it in Romania in the middle of a film where I was also doing stunts. I sent it to my doctor who sort of transcribed the whole thing and basically he called and was like, ‘You could become paraplegic. This is your spine. Two of your discs have herniated and they’ve broken all the protective layers. You have this tiny amount that your spine is not severed and if you don’t get back, you could become paraplegic. Even just seeping wrong or moving my head in a strange direction. It was really, really terrifying.”

From there, Rose had no choice but to get proper treatment for her neck as a means to avoid it becoming something much worse.

“I didn’t have an option,” she said. “I just did the surgery. I couldn’t feel my arms. I would pick things up and I would drop them and be like, ‘That’s strange.’”

