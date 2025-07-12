The DCU Already Has a Massive Supergirl Problem

A lot is riding on Superman. It’s the first movie in the new DC Universe, and given what happened to the last franchise that focused on DC’s comic book characters, Warner Bros. has to be nervous. However, it did the right thing by bringing James Gunn into the fold, as he’s produced his fair share of superhero hits in the last decade. Gunn is taking the Man of Steel in a new direction, one that doesn’t involve brooding and Pa Kent refusing to allow his son to save his life. And the gamble appears to be paying off, with Superman hitting it big with critics and fans alike.

To prove just how confident he is in the Man of Steel and his friends, Gunn is making Supergirl the second big-screen entry in the DCU. The movie will focus on Superman’s cousin as she travels the cosmos, but it also has to address the elephant in the room involving Krypton. After all, Superman makes a massive change to the titular character’s lore that will have major ramifications for years to come.

Superman’s Birth Parents Try to Push Their Son Down a Dark Path

In a world full of darkness, Clark Kent tries to be a beacon of hope in Superman. He saves squirrels and makes friends with food vendors, hoping to make a difference in every life he touches. The hero gets this attitude from his good-natured adoptive parents, Martha and Jonathan Kent, as well as his birth parents, Jor-El and Lara-El, who sent him to Earth with a message that asked him to help people. The robots at the Fortress of Solitude replay the message for their boss at every opportunity, as they know he enjoys the way it makes him feel. Well, Lex Luthor comes across the message when he breaks into Superman’s base and uncovers the missing second part, which reveals the Kryptonians’ true goal.

It comes to light that Jor-El and Lara-El sent their son to Earth not to save it but to rule it. They wanted him to take as many wives as he could and teach the misguided humans how to be subjects. The bombshell shocks Superman to his core, especially because the world turns on him almost immediately. However, despite getting knocked down, he gets back up and saves Metropolis from Lex Luthor and his lackeys. Once Lex’s plans get exposed, the public realizes they were wrong to judge Superman and embrace him once again. Everything’s looking up for he hero when he returns to the Fortress of Solitude for some relaxation. Unfortunately, his cousin shows up and starts causing a ruckus while picking up Krypto. Superman doesn’t pay her much attention, but he should’ve been drilling her with questions because she must know the truth about their home planet.

Supergirl Knows Krypton Better Than Her Cousin

In most versions of the Supergirl story, Kara Zor-El grows up on Krypton and witnesses the birth of her younger cousin, Kal-El. When the planet is in danger, she’s put in a pod and sent toward Earth, with her family hoping that she can watch over her relative. However, due to time travel shenanigans, she arrives on Earth much later than her cousin and has to play catch-up. Gunn has already confirmed that’s the story his franchise is going with, and the only way it’s going to pull it off is by explaining why she never mentioned to Kal that his parents wanted him to rule over Earth.

There’s a slim chance that Kara had no idea about her aunt and uncle’s plan. They might have thought the message was sufficient and that they didn’t have to tell a young girl about Earth’s dark future. However, Jor-El and Lara-El’s nonchalant attitudes in the message make it seem like they’re not asking their son to do anything they wouldn’t do themselves. That means Kara probably heard some strange things growing up, and it would’ve been smart to relay that to her cousin, who was putting his birth parents on a pedestal… unless seeing Kal living happily on Earth provoked some kind of change in Kara. Of course, there’s still plenty of time for the DCU to make things right, but as it stands, Superman deserves to know more about where he’s from.

Superman is in theaters now.

