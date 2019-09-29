Batwoman Star Ruby Rose Underwent Emergency Neck Surgery Following Stunt Injury

Being a superhero on TV sounds like a dream come true to millions of fans around the world. The gig is one which A-list actors like Chris Evans has enjoyed, but it does come with pitfalls. One of the job’s lows comes with on-set injuries, and it seems like Ruby Rose learned that the hard way. The Batwoman actress just revealed she received a critical injury while filming The CW series which forced her to get emergency surgery.

Taking to Instagram, Rose posted a graphic video which showcases parts of her surgery. The actress, who plays Kate Kane within the Arrowverse, said she had to get emergency surgery on her neck a couple of months back after a stunt herniated two discs in her back.

“Well that was fun,” the actress captioned the gory video.

“To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck… A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed… I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn’t feel my arms… Thank you Dr Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt. And to anyone asking why I let them video it.. Did you not watch that Greys anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient?? Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under.”

If you want to watch the video, you can check it out should you feel like your stomach can handle it. The video goes deep into the surgery, so there are innards and blood for all to see. While the clip is absolutely jarring, Rose seems more than grateful to her team of surgeons which saw her through the procedure successfully. The only thing more terrifying than surgery is surely the prospect of becoming paralyzed, and Rose seems to be making a solid recovery in the wake of her surgery.

Now, Rose has the chance to focus on her upcoming gig as Batwoman after debuting the character to critical acclaim during the last Arrowverse crossover. Her solo series will debut at the start of October, so fans will want to be sure to check out Batwoman since Rose put her life on the line for it.

Batwoman premieres on October 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.