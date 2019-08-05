Batwoman EP Reveals When Tommy Elliot Will Debut

While Batwoman may be standing on her own in Gotham City when her new series arrives on The CW this fall, she will still have to deal with the fallout of Batman leaving the city, and that includes taking over the fight against some of his big adversaries. It was confirmed that several notable Batman villains, including Magpie and Hush, would play a part in the debut season of Batwoman, but it looks as though the roots of these characters will start appearing much earlier than expected.

During The CW’s bi-annual Television Critics Association presentation on Sunday, it was revealed that Tommy Elliot, the man who goes on to become the villainous Hush, would make his debut on Batwoman in the very second episode. This will allow the series plenty of time to develop Tommy’s backstory and give fans the chance to watch Hush come to life over the course of the season.

If you’re not familiar, Tommy Elliot, also known as Hush, was a friend of Bruce Wayne’s when they were younger. Tommy’s home life was much different than Bruce’s, however, and he went on a very different path down the road.

Tommy first appeared as Hush in the iconic comic run from Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee. Batman was trying to hunt down the masked man known as Hush for some time before it was revealed that the villain was his childhood friend all along.

Hush has never appeared in a live-action format in the past, but Tommy Elliot did make a a couple of quick appearances in Gotham over the course of the years. DC and Warner Bros. Animation also released a Batman: Hush animated film earlier this year, bringing the story of the comics to the screen for the first time.

There’s no way to tell exactly how Tommy Elliot and Hush will fit into Batwoman, though the producers have confirmed that it doesn’t mean an appearance from Batman is around the corner. This villain’s entire arc will tie directly into the development of Kate Kane as Batwoman.

