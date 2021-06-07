Batwoman: "Rebirth" Preview Reveals First Look at Diggle's Cameo

✖

The CW has released a new trailer for "Rebirth", the sixteenth episode of Batwoman's second season. The episode showcases a meeting between Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) and Arrow alum John Diggle (David Ramsey), who will be guest-starring across all five currently-running Arrowverse shows this season. Given Luke's recent experience clinging to life in a coma, it's safe to assume that they will have an interesting team-up — especially given the circumstances Diggle is coming to Gotham for.

"Headaches. Debilitating headaches. And he’s hearing voices," Ramsey explained in an interview last month. "He goes to Gotham to get help with this, to see a physician there, and in the meantime, his A.R.G.U.S. story continues. His wife is still head of A.R.G.U.S. and he’s co-head, and that’s part of what he brings when he goes to these cities. He’s there to assist and help in whatever way he can with his access to A.R.G.U.S. That’s a very big part of who he is."

Meanwhile, the episode is also expected to bring about a "new mission" for Alice (Rachel Skarsten), which we now know involves teaming up with Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) to rescue Kate Kane (Wallis Day), who is alive and has been brainwashed into working for Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge).

"We have the Bat Team and all of Kate's loved ones looking for her for the first half of the season, and they definitively learn that she's dead so that they can now close the book on Kate and grieve, but the audience is let in on this huge secret that she's alive," showrunner Caroline Dries explained in an interview earlier this year, "and that then propels these two parallel stories moving on to the second half of our season which [are]: the Bat Team coalescing without Kate, and Kate going through her mysterious journey as will unfold as the season goes on."

You can check out the synopsis for "Rebirth" below.

"CAN’T LET IT GO – When a familiar foe descends upon Gotham, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Mary (Nicole Kang) find they must rely on each other more than ever. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has a has a new mission – and gets an unexpected ally to join her. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy and Camrus Johnson. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. "Rebirth" will air on July 13th.