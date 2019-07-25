New Batwoman Photos Give Best Look Yet at Kate’s Proto Suit

If you can’t wait until October to see Batwoman make its debut, a new series of photos are here to give you a preview of the series. The CW has released a trio of new photos from the show’s pilot episode, which showcase an altercation between Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Red Alice (Rachel Skarsten), which Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) gets caught in the crosshairs of.

The photos provide an official look at the first evolution of Kate’s Batwoman suit, which appears to come to fruition after she asks Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) to refurbish Batman’s old costume. That notion that Kate is carving out a new realm for herself as a hero – even if she initially gets compared to her cousin’s superhero persona – certainly is an interesting twist on things.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Anything is possible,” showrunner Caroline Dries said of Batman appearing on the show during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “Everyone in the room knows how strict Warner Bros. is with the Batman property… He continues to be a big part of the conversation… Kate is trying to get out of his shadow. She sees him as a mentor. I thought it’d be cool if one day she opens her journal and she sees a letter from him and is wondering how that got there.”

The photos also showcase a new look at Red Alice, the Season 1 Big Bad who is expected to have an unexpected tie to Kate.

“She is the big bad of the show, she plays the main antagonist,” Skarsten said in an interview earlier this year. “She has a very complex relationship with Batwoman, played by Ruby Rose, and she sort of teeters between sane and completely insane — which is really fun… I think at this point she has an axe to grind with another character on the show who I can’t say, but it will be revealed. She has this sort of personal vendetta against that character, and then of course she also wants to just run Gotham and bring mayhem wherever she goes.”

What do you think of these newest photos for Batwoman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batwoman will premiere Sunday, October 6th at 8/7c on The CW.