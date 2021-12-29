Batwoman Synopsis Teases New Poison Ivy and Joker Twists

The CW has released a synopsis for “Trust Destiny”, the eighth episode of Batwoman‘s third season. The episode is expected to continue a number of storylines from the midseason finale, including the rise of Poison Mary (Nicole Kang) and Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan), who is operating as the show’s new version of The Joker. In addition, in order for the Bat Team to fight the threat Mary now poises, the group will be exploring what led to Pamela Isley (Bridget Regan) disappearing from Gotham City. Whether or not this means we’ll see Regan’s Pamela — who was cast earlier this year, but has yet to properly debut in the show — remains to be seen.

“EXTREME MEASURES – Mary (Nicole Kang) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continue their sisterly bonding, Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) are desperate and willing to do almost anything to stop them…even entertaining a dangerous proposition by Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena) that finally rid Gotham of Pamela Isley (Bridget Regan). As the team hunts for the source of Poison Mary’s power – and potential demise – Renee is forced to revisit her heartbreaking past. Meanwhile, Marquis (Nick Creegan) grows more unhinged and throws a spectacularly sinister soiree at Wayne Tower…and everyone is invited. Marshall Virtue directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert and Daphne Miles.”

Regan’s Poison Ivy is described as former botany student of Gotham University described as a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

“I’m super excited about the Poison Ivy storyline. There’s a huge facet of it that we haven’t revealed to the press that will be really fun for the audience to participate in,” Dries recently revealed to TVLine. “We do a combination of staying true to the Poison Ivy canon and what we normally do, which is put our own spin on it. It’s a major story arc of the season, and we make it really really hard on Batwoman.”

Season 3 of Batwoman will return on Wednesday, January 12th at 9/8c on The CW.