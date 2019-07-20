Batwoman to Show Origins of Batman Villain Hush

Batwoman is coming to The CW this fall and at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con presentation on Saturday, not only were fans in attendance treated to a screening of the new Arrowverse series’ pilot episode, but a pretty exciting piece of news for those looking forward to the Ruby Rose-starring series — as well as fans of Batman as well: Batwoman will see the origin story of major Batman villain Tommy Elliot, aka Hush.

During the show’s SDCC panel, it was revealed that during the first season of the series, Kate Kane’s Batwoman (Rose) will find herself targeted by Batman’s enemies. This led to the reveal that the series will introduce Tommy Elliot who will, eventually, become the supervillain Hush in an origin story that will develop over the course of the show’s first season.

For fans who may not be familiar, Tommy Elliot/Hush was created by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee and first appeared as part of a 12-part Batman story told on the pages of Batman #608-619 and centered on a mysterious, bandage-covered man known as Hush who was determined to sabotage Batman. His efforts were intense and involved not just the entire Bat Family, but nearly all of the major villains in the Rogues Gallery. He was ultimately revealed to be a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne’s but when Bruce’s parents were murdered — and Bruce inherited their fortune — Tommy became resentful as he had attempted to kill both of his own parents to inherit their wealth. Tommy ultimately ended up being disowned later on, his irrational grudge against his former friend only growing over time.

Hush’s appearance in Batwoman is one that may have fans wondering if an appearance from Batman himself is on the way as well. However, while executive producers Caroline Dries and Sarah Schechter say anything is possible, ultimately the use of Batman is up to DC and Warner Bros. — and the show is most focused not on Batman, but on introducing Kate and Batwoman to the world with Batman being part of the conversation through the larger world of Gotham as well as in journals the heroine writes to her vanished cousin each episode.

Are you excited Hush is coming to Batwoman? Let us know in the comments below.