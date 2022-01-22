Batwoman: “Toxic” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Toxic”, the tenth episode of Batwoman‘s third season. The episode will air on January 26th. The recently released preview teased the joining of forces between Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy (Bridget Regan) and Mary Hamilton/Poison Mary (Nicole Kang) after they met at the very end of this week’s episode and now that the pair are together, this could be a very big problem for Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and the rest of the Bat Team. As for how big a problem, fans will have to tune into see for themselves. The newly released photos are largely focused on Pamela and Mary—though both Ryan and Luke (Camrus Johnson) appear very concerned.

So far, fans have been loving Regan’s Poison Ivy since she made her debut on the series. The character was initially described as a former botany student at Gotham University who was a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the episode synopsis for “Toxic” below and then read on for the photos.

“THE TIES THAT BIND – Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) hands are full as she juggles Jada’s (Robin Givens) demands, Mary’s (Nicole Kang) ever-increasing power and a new romantic entanglement. Loyalties are tested and motives come into question as Batwoman races against the clock to once again save the city and those closest to her. Also starring Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nick Creegan and Victoria Cartagena and guest starring Bridget Regan. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Jerry Shandy.”https://comicbook.com/dc/news/batwoman-toxic-preview-released-the-cw/#

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Toxic” will air on January 26th.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8