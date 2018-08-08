Ruby Rose Breaks Her Silence on ‘Batwoman’ Casting

The CW’s Arrowverse has officially found its Batwoman, and it looks like she’s pretty excited about the role.

Earlier today, it was announced that Ruby Rose has been officially cast as Kate Kane/Batwoman, with the goal of having her debut in this year’s Arrowverse crossover before (potentially) headlining a solo series. Rose has since spoken out about the role on her Instagram account, where she revealed that she is “beyond thrilled and honored” to be playing the part. You can check out her post below.

As Rose, who is openly gay, details in her post, playing Batwoman is “a childhood dream”, that will hopefully have a major impact on LGBT fans.

While some have been a bit apprehensive about Rose taking on the role, others are excited to see what the actress brings to the character’s live-action debut. And while details are still relatively slim about how Kate Kane will make her grand entrance into the Arrowverse, this casting shows that it’s being set in motion.

An official description for The CW’s Batwoman project can be found below.

“Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope. Based on the characters from DC.”

The Flash‘s fifth season will premiere on Tuesday, October 9th at 8/7c, followed by Supergirl‘s fourth season on Sunday, October 14th at 8/7c. Arrow‘s seventh season will premiere on Monday, October 15th at 8/7c, with Legends of Tomorrow debuting Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c. The Arrowverse crossover is expected to kick off sometime in December.