Beebo Saves Christmas First Look Released

Beebo might have saved the day with a well-timed cameo in last week’s hundredth episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, but there’s still another month before we get to see the fluffy little honorary Legend save Christmas. To tide the audience over, though, The CW has released the first official still image from the upcoming holiday special Beebo Saves Christmas. In the animated special, Beebo will be opposed by Saturday Night Live veteran Chris Kattan, Arrowverse vets Victor Garber and Ernie Hudson will return in the roles of the narrator (Garber) and Santa Claus (Hudson), along with a cast of familiar voices.

The image features a look at Beebo, along with little snippets of some other characters, including Hudson’s Santa, in the background. Until we get a little more information, we likely can’t be sure exactly which characters are which among Beebo’s furry friends.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beebo first appeared as a talking, stuffed plush in the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 episode “Beebo the God of War.” In it, a talking and laughing Beebo plush was sent back in time and mistaken for a god by Vikings. The Legends had to recover the toy and return it to its proper place in the timeline, or Christmas would have been wiped from the calendar in favor of Beebo Day. In the years since that first appearance, the character has made cameos on nearly every Arrowverse series — usually as toys or merchandise, but occasionally as a full-fledged character, like in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Beebo Saves Christmas is described as follows: “Everyone’s favorite fuzzy toy-turned furry god will once again be a hero as he tries to save Christmas in the all-new animated one-hour special Beebo Saves Christmas. When Sprinkles (voiced by Chris Kattan), an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus (voiced by Ernie Hudson), Beebo (voiced by Ben Diskin) and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful. Also starring Kimiko Glenn as the voice of Tweebo, Yvette Nicole Brown as the voice of Turbo, Keith Ferguson as the voice of Fleabo, and Victor Garber as the narrator, Beebo Saves Christmas is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and is written by Matt Maala and Kevin Shinick and executive produced by Sam Register, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Phil Klemmer, Grainne Godfree, Marc Guggenheim, and Keto Shimizu.”

“Beebo is like one of those spices that you don’t want to use too much. You gotta wait for the special moment where you need to make it really pop,” showrunner Phil Klemmer explained in an interview in 2018. “I can’t promise anybody Beebo. Eventually, yeah sure. We’re in contract negotiations with his agent.”

Beebo Saves Christmas will debut on The CW on Wednesday, December 1st.