Does Beebo Appear in Crisis on Infinite Earths?

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” aired its fourth and fifth installments tonight, bringing the reality-bending Arrowverse crossover to an epic close. The event has provided quite a lot of epic team-ups and unexpected cameos, from DCTV legends to newer fan-favorites. Even with homages to everything from Batman ’89 to Lucifer, some couldn’t help but wonder — would a certain fluffy diety be among the proceedings? That’s right, if you were wondering whether or not Legends of Tomorrow‘s Beebo would play a role in the epic battle of “Crisis” — we have your answer. Spoilers for Parts 4 and 5 of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” below! Only look if you want to know!

Part 5 of the event opened with Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) waking up in the new universe created by Oliver Queen/The Spectre (Stephen Amell), in which Earth-38 had merged with Earth-1. Just as Kara met up with the Arrowverse’s remaining heroes, they were confronted by an immediate threat — a giant Beebo parading through the streets.

The team tried – and failed – to corral Beebo or figure out where he came from, and quickly found an unexpected answer. Sargon the Sorcerer (yes, really) had been conjuring up the vision of Beebo to distract all of the heroes, while he attempted to rob a bank. Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) and Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) confronted Sargon, and told him that Beebo is “off limits”.

For the uninitiated, Beebo began as a sort of “Tickle Me Elmo” stuffed animal in Legends‘ third season, who was quickly adopted and canonized as a God by Vikings in the old world. After a series of ridiculous events, Beebo returned in an unexpected way in Legends’ Season 3 finale, when the team morphed into a giant version of him as a way to fight off the demon Mallus.

While Beebo has made cameos on every Arrowverse show (besides Batwoman) since, the creature has yet to formally return on Legends, but has remained a beloved part of the show’s fandom.

“When we first, that script was Legends’ first kind of deep dive into craziness and I remember shooting that with all these Vikings and we’re in this like amazing period gear and everything is very like… and then you just see Nate and Amaya having this blue fuzzy doll like sneaking in the background and I remember we all turned and were like ‘we just…did we jump the shark? There’s no coming back from there, really.’” Lotz said in a 2018 interview. “And it’s right. There was no coming back from that but in the better. I think that it was kind of a gamble and it worked and Beebo’s the lead of the show.”

“Beebo is like one of those spices that you don’t want to use too much. You gotta wait for the special moment where you need to make it really pop,” showrunner Phil Klemmer explained in an interview last April. “I can’t promise anybody Beebo. Eventually, yeah sure. We’re in contract negotiations with his agent.”

Legends of Tomorrow‘s fifth season will officially debut next Tuesday, January 21st, at 9/8c on The CW.