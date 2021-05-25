Beebo Holiday Special Confirmed by The CW

✖

It's been a little while since Arrowverse fans have seen one of its most beloved characters and no, we're not talking about Oliver Queen. We're talking about Beebo, the loveable blue "Cuddle Me" plush toy that has at various points been the Blue God of war worshipped by Vikings in a timeline out of whack and the avatar of the Totems of Zambesi wielded by the Legends in a final battle against the time demon Mallus. This fall, however, Beebo returns once again this time in an all-new, one-hour animated special which will see the beloved character save Christmas.

On Tuesday, The CW announced their fall programming schedule and revealed the upcoming special Beebo Saves Christmas. The special, which will see the return of DC's Legends of Tomorrow alum Victor Garber as narrator, is described as follows: In the all-new animated one-hour special BEEBO SAVES CHRISTMAS, everyone’s favorite fuzzy toy turned furry god will once again be a hero as he hopes to save Christmas. When Sprinkles, an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus, Beebo and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful. Starring Ben Diskin as the voice of Beebo, Kimiko Glenn as the voice of Tweebo, Yvette Nicole Brown as the voice of Turbo, Keith Ferguson as the voice of Fleabo, Chris Kattan as the voice of Sprinkles, Ernie Hudson as the voice of Santa and Victor Garber as the narrator. BEEBO SAVES CHRISTMAS is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and is written by Matt Maala and Kevin Shinick and executive produced by Sam Register, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Phil Klemmer, Grainne Godfree, Marc Guggenheim and Keto Shimizu.

First debuting in the DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 episode "Beebo the God of War", Beebo was an instant fan-favorite. Since then, the character has made cameos on nearly every Arrowverse series but has never had his own special despite becoming a beloved part of the fandom. Now, with Beebo getting his own special, it's very much in line with something Legends executive producer Phil Klemmer previously said about waiting for a "special moment" to bring Beebo out.

"Beebo is like one of those spices that you don't want to use too much. You gotta wait for the special moment where you need to make it really pop," showrunner Phil Klemmer explained in an interview in 2018. "I can't promise anybody Beebo. Eventually, yeah sure. We're in contract negotiations with his agent."

Beebo Saves Christmas will debut on The CW in late 2021.

