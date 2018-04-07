Ben Affleck Calls Young Batman Fan In Hospice Care

Batman star Ben Affleck has reached out to a terminally ill super fan of the Dark Knight.

Such a memorable day for Mukuta who’s a super #Batman fan! He received a phone call from @BenAffleck today. Thanks to the widespread community support and helping us deliver on our mission: To Improve the Lives of Those We Serve. #HospiceAtlanta @EvilMelTucker #Batman4Mukuta pic.twitter.com/l2Z8AdnHaX — Visiting Nurse | Hospice Atlanta (@VNHS) April 5, 2018

Earlier this week, Shazam! star Zachary Levi reached out to Affleck and late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel to signal boost the story of Mukuta, a young boy afflicted with a rare form of cancer called cholangiocarcinoma.

The Twitter page for Hospice Atlanta reported Thursday Mukuta had received a FaceTime call from the Justice League star, who can be seen sporting a big smile as he speaks with Mukuta and his family.

Last February, the actor made a surprise visit to a Los Angeles children’s hospital where he visited young fans.

Affleck has been tentatively attached to star in director Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman, the first solo vehicle for this version of the character in the shared DC Extended Universe.

After two starring roles as the caped crusader in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, and a bit role in Suicide Squad, Affleck’s tenure as the character can be characterized as one foot out the door: he said in November he’s been contemplating his future involvement with the franchise, a franchise that has so far produced just one critically well-received installment — the Wonder Woman solo.

Earlier this year, online rumors claimed The Batman would take place outside of DCEU continuity, but that Affleck could don the cowl once more in the Flash movie or the Suicide Squad sequel.

The actor-slash-director told fans assembled at San Diego Comic Con 2017 Batman is “the coolest f—king part in any universe,” adding he is “so thrilled to do it.”

Affleck seemingly shot down rumors he wanted out of The Batman when he praised the War for the Planet of the Apes director, saying “with Matt Reeves doing it, I would be an ape on the ground for Matt Reeves, nevermind being Batman. It’s incredible.”

Affleck is now filming Netflix original Triple Frontier, where he’ll star alongside Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Pedro Pascal (Wonder Woman 2). The film is expected to release in 2019.