Batman Actor Ben Affleck Finalizes Divorce With Jennifer Garner

After having finished a round of treatment for alcohol addiction and returned home for outpatient care, Ben Affleck is now finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Garner.

A new report from People Magazine indicates that Garner and Affleck met at her house with lawyers and a private judge to finalize the details of their divorce, more than three years after they announced their separation.

This comes a day after Affleck addressed his recovery in a post on social media:

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family. So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn’t think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure.

“With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road, I can offer an example to others who are struggling.”

Now it looks like Affleck is looking to pick back up where he left off in his career, though it remains to see if he’ll return to Warner Bros. to play Batman one more time.

Many fans are wondering if he’s done under the cape and cowl for Matt Reeves’ take on The Batman, but paparazzi has snapped photos of Affleck hitting the gym and getting into shape during his stint in rehab. According to a source close to Affleck, he’s getting ready to play Bruce Wayne once again.

“He is back in shape not only for his health but he has a new-found love on doing Batman at least one more time again,” the source told Hollywood Life. “He feels he isn’t finished with what he wants to do with the character. There has been talk about replacing him, but he is now seeing what he might lose and really wants to play the character again. Especially seeing what Joaquin Phoenix is doing with the Joker character.”

Now that Affleck is getting his personal affairs in order, we’ll likely find out what he has planned for his professional career in the near future.