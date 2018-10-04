Batman Star Ben Affleck Staying Buff During Rehab Stay

Ben Affleck might be going through some struggles in his personal life, but it looks like he’s keeping a superhero-esque physique.

TMZ recently shared several new photos of Affleck heading to a meeting in LA, which show off the actor’s buff shape. Affleck is currently in rehab, getting treatment for alcohol abuse after his wife Jennifer Garner staged an intervention.

As fans have seen in recent weeks, Affleck has been taking a break from rehab to hit the gym, which should make his physique not much of a surprise. But, when combined with the notion that Affleck recently met with Warner Bros., this will surely continue fuel quite a lot of theories about the actor’s future as Batman.

Affleck’s tenure as the Dark Knight has been quite a source of speculation in the nerd community, with conversations only ramping up following news that The Batman could enter production within the next year.

Matt Reeves, who will write and direct the film, recently spoke at a summer event for the Television Critics Association, teasing his ideas for the script and whether or not Affleck would be involved.

“There are ways in which all of this connects to DC, to the DC universe as well,” Reeves said. “We’re one piece of many pieces so I don’t want to comment on that except to say that I’m focused very specifically on this aspect of the DC world.”

Reeves did not rule out Affleck’s involvement, though he did not confirm it either.

“From the beginning, what I had always spoken about with Warner Brothers and what I was excited about was being in the Batuniverse and really doing something within that sphere,” Reeves said. “That was always what it was going to be so in that way it hasn’t changed a lot since I first met with them. It’s very much the same thrust if that makes sense.

“A lot of things have happened since then but the movie, and why I’m excited about it, is it continues to be the same inspirations and excitement of what we talked about in the beginning.”

Do you want to see Affleck return as Batman? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019, and Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020.