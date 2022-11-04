✖

Production continues on the highly anticipated The Flash movie and though set photos have shown a stunt-double in Ben Affleck's Batman costume the actor himself has not yet returned to the world of DC, but now we know that he will relatively soon. TheWrap's Umberto Gonzalez took to Twitter to reveal the news, writing: "Little nugget for y'all. Ben Affleck reports to set to suit up again as Batman on #TheFlashMovie in September." With filming having started in April it would appear Affleck's time on set could be during the final days of shooting on the project. Check back here for more as we learn it.

Recent set photos for the film have shown an actor in a Bat-suit but what's unclear is which Batman it's supposed to be as there are many in the movie. In addition to Affleck returning as the DCEU's Batman, Michael Keaton is set to return to the part that he played in Tim Burton's 1989 film and its 1992 sequel. Photos of the Batman on set seem like they're for the Affleck version, though the costume is different from the one he wore in Snyder's two feature films. The character is also seen driving a new Bat-cycle that makes it a little more difficult to figure out which Batman it is under the cowl.

This upcoming The Flash movie will see Ezra Miller reprise his role as Barry Allen/The Flash, having first debuted in for Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and reprised in Justice League. Kiersey Clemons will also return as Iris West, having been cut from the theatrical version of Justice League but restored for Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max. Sasha Calle was previously cast as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl while Ian Loh plays a young Barry Allen and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso will both be playing currently unknown roles. Ron Livingston steps into the movie as Henry Allen.

Director Andy Muschietti stepped behind the camera for the film, working from a script from Birds of Prey's Christina Hodson.

“He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie," Muschietti previously told Vanity Fair. "The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before. It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in.”

The Flash is currently set for release on November 4, 2022.