Ben Schwartz Reacts to Fan Art of Himself as Plastic Man

Actor Ben Schwartz is known for a number of roles at this point. There is, of course, Jean-Ralphio from Parks and Recreation, the sleazy, ignorant con man with a heart of gold that he’d sell if he could, but he’s also the voice of Dewey on Disney’s DuckTales reboot as well as the upcoming voice of Sonic the Hedgehog in that franchise’s first movie. But despite the fact that he’s never played Plastic Man, the DC Comics character that can mold himself into a variety of shapes, a lot of folks seemingly want him to do so, and they’ve even made a bunch of fan art to that end.

A recent short video from The Late Late Show with James Corden features Schwartz, and in it, the actor is asked to react to a variety of fan art that the show’s digital producer, Ryan McKee, has gathered together for him. Ostensibly, one might think there’d actually be a “variety” of fan art in the short, but in reality, it’s really just… mostly Plastic Man fan art with Schwartz’s head added on. You can check it out in the above video to see for yourself just how many illustrations of Plastic Man there really are in the video’s six-minute runtime.

At one point, Schwartz even invites McKee over in front of the camera to ask him about the shocking amount of Plastic Man fan art in the segment. “Now you know that you put… too many Plastic Mans in there, right?” Schwartz asks. “Did you look at this before you brought it in?”

“And you know I’ve done other things, right? I’ve done the voice of Sonic,” he continues. “I’m really excited for that.”

Even though he jokes at the number of Plastic Man illustrations in the pile, he also admits that he’s genuinely excited for the role. “He starts as a thief,” he says, “how fun to follow the storyline of someone that, once they get superpowers, maybe doesn’t really want to be a superhero but continue to thieve?”

It’s also worth noting here that it isn’t the first time Schwartz has expressed interest in the role.

