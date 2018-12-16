‘Birds of Prey’ Adds ‘Dynasty’s Michael Masini

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is continuing to round out its cast.

According to a new report from Variety, Michael Masini has joined the cast of the upcoming DC Extended Universe venure. While Variety doesn’t list the actor’s role, Birds‘ IMDB page says that Masini is playing “Officer Dargo”.

Masini is known for his roles in The Young and the Restless, Blue Bloods, Modern Family, and Dynasty. He also reportedly makes an appearance in Bumblebee, which is written by Birds’ screenwriter, Christina Hodson.

Birds of Prey will star Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, and Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz. The film will see Harley uniting with the heroes after splitting up with the Joker, as they join forces to rescue Cassandra from Black Mask.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

Birds of Prey will be directed by Cathy Yan. The film is expected to be an R-rated entry into the DC Extended Universe pantheon.

“It’s really exciting, and even the process of going through getting the role and everything was a very different experience than I’ve typically been through,” Winstead explained shortly after being cast. “Being with the other actresses and a female director and just the whole energy behind this is so unique, so I’m really happy about that.”

Birds of Prey will reportedly begin filming in January, and will operate under a working title of “Fox Force Five”.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will be released on February 7, 2020. Upcoming DC films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.