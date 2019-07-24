Margot Robbie Compares Birds of Prey to a Tarantino Movie

Margot Robbie can next be seen on the big screen in this weekend’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the ninth film from director Quentin Tarantino. As Robbie hinted in a recent interview with MTV News, the energy of filmmaking that Tarantino brings to the big screen will serve as an inspiration for her next DC Extended Universe venture, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

“I mean, yes.” Robbie revealed. “The spirit’s definitely there.”

The homage to Tarantino’s style of filmmaking could be seen almost since the film entered production, with its working title being Fox Force Five, a fictional project within the world of one of the director’s films.

“In Pulp Fiction, When Uma and John Travolta are having their $5 milkshake, she’s explaining the pilot that she – which I think, in real life, Uma had done. I think that dialogue was based on the fact that she’d done a pilot like that. And then he turned it into dialogue, and then she talks about Fox Force Five. And it’s like a whole scene. But in our movie, there’s five prominent women. And like, we always throw a reference to like, Tarantino moments that we pray to like inject into the film. So it felt fitting. And then, I also asked Quentin, I was like ‘Would you mind if we used the working title Fox Force Five?’ And he thought it was really funny.”

While it’s still several months until Birds of Prey will arrive on the big screen, it sounds like fans will be prepared for a wild ride once it does.

“I could not put the script down, it had so much dark humor to it which a lot of my work does, and there are themes of female empowerment which are so strong and relateable.” director Cathy Yan revealed during a panel appearance last year. “So I went in with, not with confidence, but at least a sense that I belonged in the room, that somehow magically in terms of timing and luck that this opportunity was open to me and I was definitely going to make the best of it.”

“It’s all women and genuinely funny and weird.” Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who stars in the film as Helena Bertinelli/Huntress, said in an interview this May. “It feels from the ’90s, in the best way.”

Birds of Prey will see Harley Quinn (Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Huntress (Winstead) teaming up in Gotham City, as they attempt to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Bosco) from one of the city’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

