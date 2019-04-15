‘Birds of Prey’ Wraps Production With New Harley Quinn Photo

DC fans are already pretty hyped to see where Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) goes. And thankfully, it looks like we’re one step closer to seeing the project hit the big screen.

According to a new Instagram post from Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment company, Birds of Prey has officially wrapped principal photography. The post includes a photo that shows Robbie’s Harley Quinn sitting in a director’s chair, which sports a new logo with the film on the back.

View this post on Instagram That’s a wrap! 💋 A post shared by LuckyChap Entertainment (@luckychapentertainment) on Apr 14, 2019 at 9:08pm PDT

Birds of Prey will see Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn, who has found a new lease on life after being split up with the Joker. While getting used to single life, Harley ends up teaming up with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they attempt to rescue a young girl, Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the evil crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). The film is expected to bring a totally unique kind of energy into the DCEU, and into the superhero movie world as a whole.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

“It’s really exciting, and even the process of going through getting the role and everything was a very different experience than I’ve typically been through,” Winstead explained shortly after being cast. “Being with the other actresses and a female director and just the whole energy behind this is so unique, so I’m really happy about that.”

“I’m super excited about the cast, about the characters,” screenwriter Christina Hodson said in a previous interview. “And it’s really fun and different and honestly, I think aside from the fact that, obviously, the studio would like me to not say anything, I think it’s fun not to say anything yet because that means there’s going to be whole bunch of fun little surprises for fans and for new people to the DC universe to discover.”

Shazam! lands in theaters on April 5th. Other DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.