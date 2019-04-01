‘Birds of Prey’ Set Photos Give New Look at Black Canary and Huntress

After Shazam! lands in theaters this weekend, the next entry in the DC Extended Universe will be 2020’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). In the meantime, we have a brand new look at two of the film’s main characters.

New set photos from the upcoming film have made their way online, which show Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Black Canary), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Huntress), and Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) arriving on set in costume. You can check them out below!

📸 Jurnee Smollett-Bell on the “Birds of Prey ( and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn )” set in LA on March 31, 2019. ✨ pic.twitter.com/0pQ2OmeYKF — Birds of Prey movie updates. (@bopupdates) April 1, 2019

📸 Mary Elizabeth Winstead on the “Birds of Prey ( and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn )” set in LA on March 31, 2019. ✨ pic.twitter.com/jmLDhuK38R — Birds of Prey movie updates. (@bopupdates) April 1, 2019

📸 Margot Robbie on the “Birds of Prey ( and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn )” set in LA on March 31, 2019. ✨ pic.twitter.com/5HKUpNUD7O — Birds of Prey movie updates. (@bopupdates) April 1, 2019

While each actress appears to be covering up their costume with additional clothing, the photos do provide partial looks at some of the details on Huntress and Black Canary’s latest outfits. Winstead’s outfit, in particular, appears to match one of the Huntress costumes teased in the film’s production teaser video.

Birds of Prey will follow a team-up between Harley, Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they join forces to help Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) escape the vicious crime lord, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). While the film is expected to be a sort of twist on the Birds of Prey comics, fans can safely expect a lot of DC Comics surprises.

“I’m super excited about the cast, about the characters,” screenwriter Christina Hodson said in a previous interview. “And it’s really fun and different and honestly, I think aside from the fact that, obviously, the studio would like me to not say anything, I think it’s fun not to say anything yet because that means there’s going to be whole bunch of fun little surprises for fans and for new people to the DC universe to discover.”

“It’s really exciting, and even the process of going through getting the role and everything was a very different experience than I’ve typically been through,” Winstead explained shortly after being cast. “Being with the other actresses and a female director and just the whole energy behind this is so unique, so I’m really happy about that.”

Shazam! lands in theaters on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.