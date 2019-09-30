New Birds of Prey Posters Released

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is set to shake up the DC Films world in a pretty epic way, and a new series of posters are here to get fans hyped. On Monday, DC released a series of pieces of promo art for the upcoming film, which put the spotlight on Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn. In the process, the Instagram versions of the posters confirm that the film’s first full trailer will be arriving on Tuesday, October 1st.

Birds of Prey will see Harley having a new lease on life after breaking up with The Joker, which leads to her forming an unlikely alliance with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). Together, the group must work to rescue a young girl named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), one of Gotham’s most formidable crime lords.

“You can expect something really fun and a bit wild and totally unique.” Winstead revealed in a recent interview. “Every day we were there, we were doing something that just felt really weird and funny and unlike anything else I’ve seen before in this genre. It was incredibly exciting to get to do that. We really got to work. We just played, and we had fun.”

Scroll through to check out the new posters!

Gotham Exempt

View this post on Instagram Let’s ride. A post shared by Birds of Prey (@birdsofprey) on Sep 30, 2019 at 9:02am PDT

Heartbroken No More

View this post on Instagram Breaking hearts and faces. A post shared by Birds of Prey (@birdsofprey) on Sep 30, 2019 at 9:01am PDT

The Gang’s All Here

View this post on Instagram Release the birds. A post shared by Birds of Prey (@birdsofprey) on Sep 30, 2019 at 9:01am PDT

Taking Flight

View this post on Instagram Better watch it. A post shared by Birds of Prey (@birdsofprey) on Sep 30, 2019 at 9:00am PDT

Hyenas!