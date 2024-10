Birds of Prey Tickets Are Now On Sale

The DC Extended Universe is set to get a major dose of energy in the near future with the release of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The highly-anticipated film will unite some of DC’s most beloved female characters on the big screen — and if you’ve been wanting to make plans to see it, you’re in luck. Earlier this morning, it was announced that advanced tickets for Birds of Prey are officially available to purchase through multiple platforms.

Ready for mayhem? Tickets for #BirdsofPrey are on sale now! See it only in theaters February 7: https://t.co/aHlmpxSucD pic.twitter.com/IfMDDVf0Hl — Birds of Prey (@birdsofpreywb) January 29, 2020

Birds of Prey will follow an unconventional partnership between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), after they begin to be targeted by Gotham City’s mob. The film will also star Ewan McGregor as Black Mask and Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz.

“It’s more of an origin story for the Birds of Prey and how this version of the group might come together,” Robbie, who also produces the film, explained during a visit to the film’s set. “In the future, it could be built out into the more traditional groupings, perhaps, or different versions, because people come in and out of the Birds of Prey… Harley is the narrator of the story. A very unreliable, erratic narrator, which is fun, but it also gives, I think, the audience an opportunity to kind of be inside her brain sometimes and see the world through her eyes at times. I guess you’ll wait and see how well she does or does not get along with the Birds of Prey in the end. But ultimately, I think she is a not a traditional member of the Birds of Prey.”

“It’s an eclectic group, which I love, that everyone kind of has a distinct and different personality,” Robbie added. “And coming from a different angle, I suppose, you’ve got Renee, whose set of morals… Her moral compass points a very different way to Harley’s and Canary’s. And everyone’s kind of got their own rule of ethics that they abide by, and they kind of conflict with each other, which I think is always interesting in an ensemble.”

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.